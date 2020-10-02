Noida observes Gandhi Jayanti by making ‘art’ out of waste

Noida authority on Friday celebrated Gandhi Jayanti and Rashtriya Swachhta Divas by engaging residents with creative activities of making art works out of waste. It also started an initiative- ‘Trash to Treasure’ and ‘Bin to Beauty’ with an aim to spread awareness about the need to recycle waste.

The events were mostly online keeping in mind the health protocols in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Residents made art out of the waste and shared it with the authority online, which then selected three best entries for the prize.

However, interested residents can participate by submitting their applications online till October 9, 4pm and organise events at city parks or other public places with the support from the authority.

“The entries received till now majorly consist of small art forms developed at a domestic level. We are looking for initiatives done more at a public level or developed at a public site including public parks, green belts or at your own place that could be installed at a public place. In case of any assistance required for approaching a public place, the participants can also get in touch with officials of our Public Health Department,” said Ritu Maheshwari chief executive officer of the Noida authority.

On Friday the authority selected three entries for prize out of total 27 participants in this initiative. However since very few people participated in this activity the authority decided to extend the date for participation till October 9.

The authority chief executive officer Ritu Maheshwari awarded first prise to Smriti Snehi and Manish Kumar from Sector 92, 2nd prize to Envirocare Ventures, Sector 50, and 3rd prize was won by Anita Joshi of B25, Sector 51. The authority also honoured its sanitation employees.

“As we started the initiative only two days before October 2 very few people could become aware of this campaign and only 27 participated. But now we hope that the residents will join this initiative and do their bit. We want to spread a message that we can recycle the waste material and contribute to ecology,” said SC Mishra, senior project engineer, heading the public health department.