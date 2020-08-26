Sections
Noida: Organic food company duped of ₹38L on pretext of Covid medicine development

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 23:49 IST

By Tanmayee Tyagi,

A sector 58-based organic food company has alleged that it was duped of nearly Rs 38 lakh by a US-based firm on the pretext of procuring raw material for development of Covid medicine.

The complaint was filed by officials of Elworld Agro and Organic Foods Private Limited located in Sector 58. They have alleged that they were contacted by a US-based firm for the import of Pictoria Oil for the development of Covid medication.

“The first call came on August 14. They US firm alleged that they work for WHO and the Red Cross. The next call came on August 16 and then on August 18. One of them claimed to be a WHO representative posted in Delhi. They started communicating with our CMD for the import of raw materials,” said the complaint filed by the general manager of the company, Ram Kumar Mishra.

The suspects then asked the company to purchase Pictoria Oil from another particular Indian company and supply it to them. Elworld Agro paid Rs 27.99 lakh to the above mentioned Indian company in multiple bank accounts.



“They said that we should first send them a sample of one litre and once it is approved, they would take another 100 litres and transfer the money. Meanwhile, we were later asked for an additional Rs 10 lakh by the Indian company to ensure supply of oil on time, which we paid. On August 21, we were asked for an additional Rs 17 lakh. During this time, the payment instruction on the US company’s letterhead showed a figure different from what had been agreed on. The letterhead also showed that we had received payment, when we hadn’t. These immediately raised red flags,” said the complaint.

Following this, a case was registered against three suspects, at the sector 58 police station under sections 420 and 406 of the Indian Penal Code and section 66 of the IT Act.

Police officials said that despite the phone numbers seeming to be American, they could be local numbers being re-routed through a fake call centre.

“The bank account has been traced to Maharashtra and the cyber cell is working on the case,” said Shavez Khan, station house officer, sector 58 police station.

