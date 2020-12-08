Noida: Over 120 health workers get Covid-19 infection during treatment of positive patients

NOIDA: As many as 122 health workers, including doctors and paramedics, in Gautam Budh Nagar have tested positive for Covid-19 since March 8 when the first positive case was detected in the district. Also, one of them succumbed to the viral infection, according to the data provided by district health department.

Officials said that these health workers got the viral infection while working in the isolation wards of different Covid-dedicated facilities in the district.

On Tuesday, with death of a Covid-19 patient, the overall death toll in GB Nagar district has gone to 85. However, with 114 new cases and 139 others cured, the active cases on Tuesday in the district have come down to 965. The district has so far recorded over 23,500 positive cases.

District chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Deepak Ohri said that all the health workers (except one), who got the viral infection during the treatment of positive patients, have been tested negative now. “Most of them have resumed their duties and they have no post-Covid complications right now. However, their follow-up is regularly being taken by the staff of their hospitals concerned,” he said.

He further said that after the Covid-19 outbreak, the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) was made the first Covid facility. “Later, many government and private hospitals were included in this list, to accommodate the rising number of positive cases in the district. Ever since the state government allowed home isolation facilities for asymptomatic patients on July 25, the number of patients in these facilities has come down significantly,” he said.

GB Nagar district magistrate Suhas LY said that the health officials have been asked to ramp up effective and qualitative contact tracing, to check the further spread of infection. “We have ensured effective mapping of those areas, from where more cases are being detected. Based on this mapping, focussed surveillance in those areas has also been ramped up. The health officials have been asked to ensure maximum number of RT-PCR tests in those high-risk areas,” he said.

Suhas further said that apart from increasing the testing, stress is being laid on proper contact tracing. “In the present situation, early and timely tracking and providing adequate treatment are the main goals before the administration. Our main focus is on reducing the number of deaths and curing the maximum possible number of infected patients on time. For that, the health workers have been told to ensure maximum contact tracing – precisely finding out 25 contacts of one infected patient. While recovery rate in GB Nagar is still over 90%, the current case fatality rate (CFR) is around 0.36%, which is much better than the state’s overall CFR of 1.42%,” the DM said.