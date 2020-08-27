Noida: Parents demand fee waiver, hold demonstration outside school

A group of parents on Thursday demonstrated outside the JSS Public School in Noida’s Sector 61 demanding tuition fee reduction. The parents said that most of them have faced salary cuts and job losses and hence are unable to pay the fee.

Akhilesh Kumar Singh, one of the parents, said due to the pandemic, the incomes of most of the people have been adversely affected while some have even lost their jobs. “People are unable to pay the EMIs of their loans and meet other expenses. The parents requested the school management to waive 50% tuition fee till normalcy returns. We also wrote emails to the school management but they did not reply. We then decided to protest,” he said. He added that the school sought salary slips and other financial documents of parents when asked for fee waivers.

Manoj Kumar Kataria, another parent, said the school has stopped classroom teachings since lockdown began. “Their expenses have reduced as the school is closed. They are organising online classes but this facility is no match to face-to-face classroom teaching. This is why we demand reduction of fee,” he said. “We want the school management to address this problem so that our children can continue to study in the same school uninterrupted,” he added.

The school runs classes from nursery to class 12 and has a quarterly fee of Rs 15,000. Naina Singh, principal of JSS Public School, said a delegation of parents had met her over their demands. “The parents had raised concerns in the previous month as well and we had reduced the fee by 10%. We have not increased the tuition fee in this academic year. The parents are demanding a 50% reduction in tuition fee. We will discuss the issue with the school management to resolve the issue,” Singh said.

Meanwhile, Alok Singh, a parent and resident of Sector Alpha 1, said parents are raising fee waiver demands in Greater Noida-based schools as well. “We know schools are closed and the managements of schools are not incurring expenses on water, power, maintenance, transportation, etc. On the other hand, some parents have faced salary trims and job loss. In such a situation, schools should understand parents’ grievances and reduce the fee,” he said.