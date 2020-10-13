Noida parents uncomfortable about sending children to school

Despite the Uttar Pradesh government’s go-ahead on Saturday to reopen schools for students of classes 9 to 12 from October 19, parents in Gautam Budh Nagar district are apprehensive sending their children for physical classes in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Principals of a few private schools said as per a recent survey conducted by them, nearly 70% parents have expressed their unwillingness to send their children to schools, fearing coronavirus infection.

GB Nagar district magistrate Suhas LY said a meeting of principals and managers of CBSE and UP Board schools has been called on Thursday to chalk out a proper plan to ensure education with health to the students .

“The district has over 300 schools falling under these categories. The schools will have to take utmost care regarding the health of the students. The classes will run in two shifts and all necessary protocols, including social distancing and proper sanitisation of premises, will have to be followed by schools. Students will be allowed to attend classes only after furnishing written permission from their parents or guardians,” Suhas said.

Renu Singh, principal of Amity school (Noida), said a recent survey undertaken by the school showed more than 70% parents were unwilling to send their children.

“The ball is in the parents’ court now, who are still apprehensive of sending their children to schools. This is despite the fact that our campus is completely sanitised and we are following all safety protocols. We are a bit worried about our class 10 and 12 students, who will appear in board examinations in the next few months. They have yet not got any chance to attend their practical classes,” she said.

Praveen Kumar, principal of Sunriseville school, Sector 25, Noida, said so far less than 20% parents have given their nod to send their children to schools. “However, we are still hopeful that parents will reconsider their decision for the sake of the academic future of their children, particularly those studying in classes 10 and 12,” he said.

Kamini Bhasin, principal of DPS Noida, said it is too early to come to any conclusion. “We need time to gauge the views of the parents,” she said.

Yatendra Kasana, president of the Noida parents’ association, said only 10% of the parents are ready to send their children back to school in the present scenario. “What is wrong in giving online classes to students? Yes, the schools can make special arrangements for practical classes for students of class 10 and 12, but for that they will have to give an undertaking of proper safety measures in their campus,” he said, adding if schools impose anything on students and parents, the association will protest.

Suman Shekhar, whose daughter is studying in a CBSE school, said he is not willing to send her to school till the pandemic ends completely. “My daughter is in class 12 and we are comfortable with online classes. Since I’ve also arranged practicals for her at home, so there is no need to send her to a public place, where no one can guarantee that infection will not take place,” he said.