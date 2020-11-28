Noida: Plantation drive held in Sector 77

Noida: The Noida authority on Saturday carried out a plantation drive in Sector 77, following the demand from residents. The drive was held along the newly paved footpath on a busy road in Sector 77, in which nearly 100 saplings were planted.

The area of Sector 77 with several high-rises has a large green belt proposed. Authority officials said that the green belt will be worked upon in coming months and over a thousand saplings are to be planted.

“The residents had raised demands that the road in Sector 77 now has pavements, it must also get trees. So, we provided the saplings and the tree guards. The plantation drive was held with around 100 saplings and the local residents also participated,” said Indu Prakash Singh, officer on special duty, Noida authority.

The saplings of Jamun, Peepal, Neem and Pilkhan were planted, the officials said.

Singh said that soon the work will start on the vacant green belts of Sector 77 and some neighbouring sectors.

“The concept of green belt is to save the high-rises from the dust, while also maintaining the green cover. There is a large patch of proposed green belt within Sector 77 that has several high-rises. We have done the tender process of building the boundary wall, and then the plantation will begin,” said Singh.

The residents stated that while the road in Sector 77 where plantation was carried out is a preferred spot for a number of joggers and walkers, and there was not a single tree except for two Neem trees at a corner.

“The plantation drive was long pending and much needed. We expect that the fresh plantation, though it will take some years for them to grow, will help combating pollution which is one of the major issues in the city,” said Amit Gupta, a resident of Sector 77 and member of Progressive Community Foundation (PCF), a citizens’ group.

Swaranjeet Singh, a resident of Sctor 79, said, “The entire stretch of road looked barren without trees. The entire region, especially this stretch, was in desperate need of a proper tree cover.”