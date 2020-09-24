Sections
E-Paper
Home / Noida / Noida Police attaches gangster’s properties worth ₹4 crore

Noida Police attaches gangster’s properties worth ₹4 crore

Noida Police on Thursday attached properties worth around ₹4 crore of a member of a Sundar Bhati gang as part of their crackdown on known criminals, officers said.As many as ten...

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 23:12 IST

By Tanmayee Tyagi,

Noida Police on Thursday attached properties worth around ₹4 crore of a member of a Sundar Bhati gang as part of their crackdown on known criminals, officers said.

As many as ten properties that belong to jailed gangster Satveer Bansal, who has cases of extortion, money laundering, and Gangters Act lodged among others against him, were attached on Thursday, said officers from the Noida police commissionerate. “All of these properties were in Ghaziabad’s Loni area, and were registered under Bansal’s name who is a known member of the Bhati gang. He owns other properties and assets as well, and we are working on attaching them as well. All of these properties and assets have been procured through illegal means,” said Rajesh Kumar Singh, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), zone 3.

According to section 14(1) of the Gangsters Act, immovable and movable assets of known criminals procured using illegal means can be attached.

The DCP said that market value of these properties is somewhere around ₹4 crore. The Noida Police had already attached assets worth ₹ 5.41 crore, owned by Bansal, earlier.



“We also have orders to attach 12 vehicles of another gangster Pramod, who is a prominent member of the Randeep Bhati gang, and we will take the necessary action soon. We will continue to attach assets of known gangsters. This will cut off the money supply to organised criminals and restrict their movement. There are other criminals as well who have been identified and we will continue to attach their assets as when we get the instructions to do so,” the DCP said.

The power to attach assets was with the district administration earlier, however, with the formation of the police commissionerate in January, the power now rests with the Noida Police.

The district police have already attached properties and assets, including luxury vehicles, of organised criminals worth more than ₹40 crore this year. This includes assets and properties ₹17 crore of known associates of jailed gangster Sunder Bhati.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

WHO Board to get 1st update from Covid panel on Oct 5-6, report next year
Sep 24, 2020 23:23 IST
India underlines stability on ground ahead of fresh round of talks with China
Sep 24, 2020 21:24 IST
Kashmiri lawyer Babar Qadri shot dead in Srinagar by unidentified gunmen
Sep 24, 2020 20:17 IST
No refund on lockdown flights originating outside India, Centre clarifies
Sep 24, 2020 22:05 IST

latest news

India rejects Pak’s Gilgit move
Sep 24, 2020 23:30 IST
Manipur CM inducts 5 new ministers, drops 6 in cabinet reshuffle
Sep 24, 2020 23:29 IST
Dry weather forecast for Chandigarh
Sep 24, 2020 23:28 IST
Does Brazil Covid study offer some clues on herd immunity?
Sep 24, 2020 23:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.