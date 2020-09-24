Noida Police attaches gangster’s properties worth ₹4 crore

Noida Police on Thursday attached properties worth around ₹4 crore of a member of a Sundar Bhati gang as part of their crackdown on known criminals, officers said.

As many as ten properties that belong to jailed gangster Satveer Bansal, who has cases of extortion, money laundering, and Gangters Act lodged among others against him, were attached on Thursday, said officers from the Noida police commissionerate. “All of these properties were in Ghaziabad’s Loni area, and were registered under Bansal’s name who is a known member of the Bhati gang. He owns other properties and assets as well, and we are working on attaching them as well. All of these properties and assets have been procured through illegal means,” said Rajesh Kumar Singh, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), zone 3.

According to section 14(1) of the Gangsters Act, immovable and movable assets of known criminals procured using illegal means can be attached.

The DCP said that market value of these properties is somewhere around ₹4 crore. The Noida Police had already attached assets worth ₹ 5.41 crore, owned by Bansal, earlier.

“We also have orders to attach 12 vehicles of another gangster Pramod, who is a prominent member of the Randeep Bhati gang, and we will take the necessary action soon. We will continue to attach assets of known gangsters. This will cut off the money supply to organised criminals and restrict their movement. There are other criminals as well who have been identified and we will continue to attach their assets as when we get the instructions to do so,” the DCP said.

The power to attach assets was with the district administration earlier, however, with the formation of the police commissionerate in January, the power now rests with the Noida Police.

The district police have already attached properties and assets, including luxury vehicles, of organised criminals worth more than ₹40 crore this year. This includes assets and properties ₹17 crore of known associates of jailed gangster Sunder Bhati.