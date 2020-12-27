Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Noida / Noida police chief says maximum of 100 people allowed in new year events

Noida police chief says maximum of 100 people allowed in new year events

“No more than 100 people will be allowed at any given time during a programme and all Covid-19 protocols like thermal scanning, sanitisation, social distancing and face covers will have to be complied with during the events,” police commissioner Alok Singh said.

Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 22:56 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C, Noida

The police chief also warned that the DJs and sound systems used at such events must adhere to the Supreme Court guidelines. (PTI | Representational image)

Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Alok Singh on Sunday said no more than 100 people would be allowed at any event to celebrate the new year due to the coronavirus pandemic and even for that, prior permission would be needed.

He said a violation of the protocols put in place to curb the spread of the virus would invite police action and urged people to stay at home to avoid the risk of the infection.

“Permission for organising a new year’s programme will have to be obtained from the local DCP office and the organisers will have to provide their names, addresses and mobile numbers. They shall also inform the police about the estimated number of participants in the event,” Singh said, according to a statement.

“No more than 100 people will be allowed at any given time during a programme and all Covid-19 protocols like thermal scanning, sanitisation, social distancing and face covers will have to be complied with during the events,” he added.



The police chief also warned that the DJs and sound systems used at such events must adhere to the Supreme Court guidelines.

He said the district police is adequately prepared for the new year and is monitoring the law-and-order situation.

Drone cameras will also be used on Thursday and Friday to keep a tab on the situation and any violation of the Covid-19 protocols will invite strict action against the offenders, Singh said.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has so far recorded 89 Covid-19 deaths. The number of active Covid-19 cases in the district stood at 477 on Sunday, while 24,252 patients have been discharged so far, according to official data.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

136th foundation day of Congress: Rahul absent, farmers’ protest in focus
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
In veiled message to BJP, AIADMK asserts Palaniswami as CM candidate
by Divya Chandrababu
‘Agri reforms were introduced during Narasimha Rao regime, are irreversible’: Venkaiah Naidu
by Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Video shows you taking money, not me: Abhishek Banerjee challenges Adhikari
by HT Correspondent

latest news

Jashn-e-Rekhta cancels annual event in light of Covid-19 pandemic
by Etti Bali
‘Sharad Pawar himself would not want to become UPA chief’: P Chidambaram
by HT Correspondent
Noida police chief says maximum of 100 people allowed in new year events
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C
14mn Americans lose jobless benefits as Trump refuses to sign bill
by Yashwant Raj , edited by Vinod Janardhanan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.