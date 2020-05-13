Noida: Police couple donates blood to Covid-19 patient on dialysis

With most hospitals facing a shortage of blood, as donors are staying away due to the ongoing lockdown, a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and her husband, the station house officer (SHO) of the Knowledge Park police station, came forward to donate blood to a 53-year-old woman diagnosed with the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and in need of dialysis.

The 53-year-old has been undergoing treatment at Sharda Hospital in Greater Noida and needed a dialysis -- a process of removing excess water and toxins from the blood in people whose kidneys can no longer perform these functions naturally-- after she developed kidney issues.

The woman needed blood for dialysis and the hospital staff were finding it tough to arrange it as their blood banks are running dry and donor numbers have decreased. As the hopsital falls under the jurisdiction of the Knowledge Park police station, SHO Baljeet Singh, 38, came to know of the crisis and he decided to volunteer.

The patient’s blood group was O+ and the SHO’s was also O+. The DSP’s blood group was A+. Initially, the relatives of the woman were reluctant to come forward to give blood as she had Covid-19 but after the SHO and his wife came forward, they, too, did so at a later stage.

His wife Rajni, 44, posted as DSP in Meerut, was also in town when Singh decided to donate blood. She, too, volunteered and gave blood. Doctors said the woman patient has almost recovered from the Covid-19 and is expected to be discharged soon.

“I had come to know that the hospital needed blood for the woman and I decided to volunteer. I am happy that my wife also volunteered for the cause. Blood banks have been facing a shortage following the lockdown. We are happy that the woman is recovering. Every person should come forward in this crisis to help one another,” said Baljeet Singh said.

Rotary Noida Blood Bank has been trying to encourage volunteers to come forward and donate blood. “We have been appealing to our volunteers and others to come forward and donate blood. We are following the scientific and the safest way to collect blood and donors need not be scared. We recently organised two blood donation camps in the district and many had attended these camps,” Sudhir Walia, trustee, Rotary Noida Blood Bank, said.

“We were arranging blood for the patient when the SHO came to know about the matter. He and his wife donated blood. We need more such officers and people to come forward to help out patients. The woman has recovered and will be discharged soon. She has been undergoing treatment for Covid-19 and dialysis for around 20 days,” Dr Ajit Kumar, joint registrar and media spokesperson, Sharda University, Greater Noida, said.

Indian medical Association said the administration should encourage and appreciate people who are coming out to donate blood.

“It is important that people are encouraged to donate blood as there is a health crisis in the country. If we will appreciate the work of such volunteers, then it will motivate others. The administration should provide pickup and drop facilities to donors to encourage people,” Dr NK Sharma, president, IMA (Noida) said.