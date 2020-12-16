Sections
Noida police register 11 cases against builders this year so far

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 23:05 IST

By HT Correspondent,

NOIDA: The Gautam Budh Nagar police have registered as many as 11 cases against 26 real estate developers in the district this year so far. The cases have been lodged against the realtors for cheating and criminal breach of trust, among others, the police said.

While final closure report has been submitted in one of these cases, investigation has not been completed in other 10 cases.

The GB Nagar additional commissioner of police, Love Kumar, said that these cases have been lodged against altogether 26 developers and their associates, who have reportedly duped many innocent people in the district. “On the basis of the complaints, cases have been lodged against the developers under various sections of IPC, including 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 471 (using a forged document as genuine) and 467 (forgery of valuable security). It has also been found during the investigation that non-delivery of possession on time is the main reason of conflict between the developers and the buyers,” he said.

The additional CP further said that while four of these cases have been lodged at sector 20 police station, two each have been lodged at sector 58, phase-3 and beta 2 police stations and one at sector 39 police station. “In a case lodged at sector 20 police station, the police have submitted final report in one of the cases, involving five persons. The police have yet not completed its investigation in the remaining 10 cases,” he said.

It can be mentioned that in 2019, the GB Nagar police had lodged seven cases of similar nature against the developers.

