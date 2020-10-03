Noida police report second Covid-19 death as SHO succumbs to infection

Noida: A 48-year-old station house officer of a police station in Noida’s central zone died of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on early Saturday morning, becoming the second policeman to succumb to the infection in the Gautam Budh Nagar district.

Amit Kumar Singh, who was posted at Phase 3 police station, was a diabetic and died due to kidney failure, said the police.

“He had developed mild symptoms and was found Covid-19 positive on September 17, after which he was admitted to the Government Institute of Medical Sciences in Greater Noida. However, after the SHO developed certain complications, he was referred to a higher centre in Delhi on September 25 where he was undergoing treatment till now,” said a police officer.

Police officials said that Singh, a native of Lucknow, was also a patient of high blood pressure and had been on ventilator support for the past five days. “He was diabetic and had developed complications during the treatment due to which he passed away,” said Ankur Aggarwal, nodal officer for Covid-19 at the Noida police department.

Singh’s family has been staying with relatives in Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh where his last rites were performed on Saturday, the police said.

The SHO’s death due to Covid-19 is the second case in the Noida police department. On June 27, a 57-year-old diabetic police constable posted at the Surajpur district court had died of Covid-19 during treatment.

The first Covid-19 case from the department had been reported on May 5 when a policeman with Dial 112 at Sector 20 police station had tested positive. So far, 240 police personnel of the Noida police commissionerate have tested positive for coronavirus. Out of 240 policemen, 208 have already recovered while 30 are undergoing treatment.