Noida: Police to launch initiative to help minor rape survivors through counselling

The police have decided to launch an initiative to help minor rape survivors through counselling and rehabilitation. Under the initiative, titled “Sakhi”, trained women police personnel (counsellors) will soon identify minor rape survivors in the city and visit them at their homes in Noida and Greater Noida to counsel them and help them overcome the trauma.

Vrinda Shukla, deputy commissioner of police, Women Safety, Gautam Budh Nagar, said rape is a serious crime which needs to be checked. “We have formed a special team of 20 women police personnel – 15 sub-inspectors and five head constables. These sub-inspectors are also the investigating officials (IO) in most of the rape cases. For Saturday, we have scheduled a day-long training programme for these personnel. We have invited doctors and psychiatrists from government and private sectors to provide training and sensitise them. The personnel will be trained on how to talk to the survivors and counsel them properly,” Shukla said.

Shukla said rape affects survivors mentally. “We are taking this initiative to ensure such crimes do not leave a deep impact on the victims. The police will also help victims who would need medical treatment, psychiatrists or proper medication,” she said.

Initially the police will focus on minor survivors; the initiative would cover older survivors in later stages. The police team will analyse cases registered in August and September to select victims for counselling accordingly.

Police said they are figuring out the total number of rape cases registered this year. Shukla said there are also some instances where fake charges of rape were levelled by complainants. “Investigation in some cases revealed that the allegations were not correct. We will screen the complaints and address only serious cases under this initiative,” she said. The counsellors will start visiting the survivors’ houses from Monday.

Mala Bhandari, founder of Noida-based women’s rights non-government organisation SADRAG, said survivors need to be counselled with sympathy and empathy. “The police should also engage some expert counsellors for this initiative,” she said.

Satya Prakash, programme manager of FXB India Suraksha – Childline, an NGO that works for child rights, said that counselling is a must in such cases. “Most police personnel are not specially trained to deal with rape survivors. We have found that the survivors experience mental suffering in such cases. There were some instances where the survivors tried to hurt themselves. The Sakhi initiative should not be limited to counselling only. The police should also ensure counselling of victims’ families, ensure compensation, and medical health services, etc., to the victim in an integrated programme,” he said.