Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Noida / Noida: Pollution board imposes fine on builders, asks authorities to manage garbage

Noida: Pollution board imposes fine on builders, asks authorities to manage garbage

The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) on Wednesday said it will begin penalising irregular construction. “There are around 25 big construction site in Noida,...

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 23:36 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) on Wednesday said it will begin penalising irregular construction.

“There are around 25 big construction site in Noida, this also includes some civil constructions like underpass at sector 71. We also conducted a dust audit of 19 construction sites and checked for adequate emission control measures like anti-smog guns and water sprinkling. Three builders were found flouting norms and we recommended a fine of ₹5 lakh each,” said Praveen Kumar, regional officer, UPPCB, Noida.

Meanwhile, UPPCB Greater Noida too penalised builders.

“We had recommended to the Greater Noida authority, and the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development authority (UPSIDA) to take adequate measures to ensure garbage or waste are not set afire in the open,” said Archna Dwivedi, RO, UPPCB, Greater Noida.



A builder at sector-1 was penalised ₹5 lakh and another in Surajpur area was slapped with ₹30,000. A fine of ₹5,000 was imposed against a motorcycle repair shop in Greater Noida for burning waste.

Meanwhile, in two separate letters to UPSIDA and Greater Noida Development Authority, the pollution board said, “As you are aware that the currently the air quality of the region is hovering around sever and severe+, under which as per the order of national green tribunal the UPSIDA sites were found in violation of the environment norms. Upon inspection several piles of burnt and unburnt garbage and solid waste were found at Site-B that could lead to burning and emission thereby deteriorating the air quality. Kindly ensure swift action to manage the soild waste in your area.”

The UPSIDA, Greater Noida had been accused of flaunting the environment norms and open burning earlier as well.

“We will be hiring an agency to manage the solid waste soon. There had been instances of garbage set afire at our site however it was soon controlled with the help of fire tenders. It’s also difficult to identify the people who often set garbage on fire, but we are vigilant to avoid such cases in future,” said Anil Kuma Sharma, regional manager, UPSIDA, Greater Noida.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Nitish Kumar gets PM Modi’s stamp of approval, set for fourth term
Nov 12, 2020 01:10 IST
Cases in Delhi continue alarming rise: 8,593 new infections reported
Nov 12, 2020 01:04 IST
WHO chief Tedros thanks PM Modi for Covid-19 vaccine initiative
Nov 11, 2020 23:23 IST
Coronavirus: Sputnik V vaccine is 92% effective, says Russia
Nov 12, 2020 00:11 IST

latest news

SC grants bail to Arnab amidconcerns over prompt hearing
Nov 12, 2020 01:37 IST
‘Cong not contesting under PAGD’s umbrella but with like-minded secular parties’
Nov 12, 2020 01:33 IST
All party meet for DDC polls: Parties accuse EC of kowtowing to BJP
Nov 12, 2020 01:26 IST
Shanta bats for Bharat Ratna for Dalai Lama
Nov 12, 2020 01:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.