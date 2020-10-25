Noida: PVVNL lodges over 800 power theft cases in six months

Since April this year, the power discom Pashchimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL) has lodged 814 electricity theft cases in Gautam Budh Nagar at its exclusive anti-theft police station in Sector 63.

PVVNL (Noida division) chief engineer Virendra Nath Singh said the FIRs in these cases were lodged under sections 135 and 158B of the Electricity Act, 2003. “We withdraw the FIRs once the offenders pay the fine imposed by PVVNL,” he said.

He also said after the establishment of power theft police station, the raiding team does not need to send a requisition for police force in advance, particularly raiding the areas falling under rural feeders. “We immediately take the force available at anti-theft police station and conduct raids. Section 135 of the Act is imposed against a person who taps or makes any illegal connection or tampers a meter or uses electricity in an unauthorised manner. A case under Section 158B is lodged against a person who illegally connects any meter with another’s electric line or connects it to any line for the purpose of communicating without licence or maliciously injures any meter,” he said.

He said after the establishment of this anti-power theft police station, there was a big rise in the revenue recovery of the PVVNL. “Since April 1 (fiscal 2020-210), we have collected revenue of over ₹50 crore,” he said.

Arun Kumar Singh, SHO of power anti-power theft police station, said, “While over 600 cases are registered under Section 135, the remaining cases have been lodged for illegal connection. We have already filed the charge-sheet in more than 100 cases.” He said that since the establishmen of anti-power theft police station in September this year, over 1,500 cases of power pilferage had been registered there.

The Uttar Pradesh government decided to set up exclusive anti-electricity theft police stations in every district of state to address cases of power theft. Of the 75 such police stations, 63 are operational. The government has also raised the number of enforcement teams from 33 to 88 to launch a crackdown against those involved in power pilferage.