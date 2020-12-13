Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Noida / Noida receives light rain; mercury set to drop from Sunday

Noida receives light rain; mercury set to drop from Sunday

The city and its adjoining regions saw a light rain on Saturday morning, leading to drop in temperature with the meteorological department expecting the mercury to fall further...

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 00:05 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The city and its adjoining regions saw a light rain on Saturday morning, leading to drop in temperature with the meteorological department expecting the mercury to fall further from Sunday onwards. The weather forecast also warns of very dense to dense fog during the morning hours for the next three days.

On Saturday, Noida saw one mm rainfall, leading to spike in humidity and a drop in the temperature. However weather experts said that the rainfall was not strong enough to wash away pollutants in the air.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the mercury will sharply fall on Sunday by four degrees and will keep falling for the rest of the week.

As per the automatic weather station, the minimum temperature for Noida on Saturday was 15.5 degrees Celsius against 13.4 degrees Celsius a day earlier. The maximum temperature was recorded at 20.1 degrees Celsius as against 26.3 degrees Celsius a day earlier.



Meanwhile, the minimum temperature for entire NCR on Saturday was 14.4 degrees Celsius as against 11.3 degrees a day earlier.

According to the meteorological department, the minimum temperature is likely to drop to 10 degrees Celsius on Sunday and 8 degrees by Monday.

“Temperatures fell due to the rain, although Saturday saw a slight rise in the minimum temperature. But the maximum temperatures fell due to rains and because of the cold winds and clouds that blocked the sunlight during the day. From Sunday onwards, the maximum temperatures will start falling,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre (IMD).

Due to the occurrence of a western disturbance – a weather phenomenon that leads to snowfall in the mountains and rains in the NCR – the northern Himalayan states have received snowfall. From Sunday onwards, the wind directions will turn north-westerly, which means that it will start blowing from the mountainous regions.

“Currently, the region is seeing variable south-westerly and westerly winds at the speed of 8 to 10 kmph. By Sunday, north-westerly winds will start blowing, which will lead to a drop in the mercury in NCR,” said Srivastava.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

AAP wants CBI to probe ‘fraud’ in civic body
by HT Correspondent
‘6 months, 3.25 cr people, 3 phases’: Maharashtra’s Covid-19 vaccination plan
by Faisal Malik | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Israel, Bhutan establish formal diplomatic relations
by Rezaul H Laskar
‘Progressive’ Haryana farmers submitted memorandum backing farm laws: Tomar
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray

latest news

Will be happy to see Pawar as UPA chief: Congress leader Sushil Shinde
by Faisal Malik
Mumbai doctors turn to their hobbies to beat Covid-19 pandemic stress
by Rupsa Chakraborty
Car found abandoned in ditch in UP’s Hardoi with dummy in driver’s seat
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Mandale depot works for Mumbai Metro-2B awarded at 14% higher cost
by Tanushree Venkatraman
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.