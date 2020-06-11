Noida records its 11th Covid-19 death, tally at 735 with 28 new cases

The sample reports from the National Institute of Biologicals (NIB) Thursday confirmed that a 62-year-old man from Sector 25, who was suffering from bronchial asthma and hypertension, and died of cardiopulmonary arrest on Tuesday, was Covid-19 positive. With his death, the total death toll due to the coronavirus is now 11 in Gautam Budh Nagar district, health officials said.

With 28 new positive cases on Thursday, the overall tally of Covid-19 cases has gone up to 735 in the district.

GB Nagar chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Deepak Ohri said till Thursday evening, 477 patients have been discharged from different hospitals. “Apart from them, 60 others have been cross-notified to other districts and states. As a result, the district now has 247 active cases,” he said.

Meanwhile, GB Nagar district magistrate Suhas LY said as per the state government guidelines, home isolation is not allowed for Covid-19 patients.

Referring to those who have been tested positive from private laboratories, he said the administration has dedicated a special team of doctors to monitor such cases. “If you are Covid-19 positive, dial 18004192211 and press option ‘1’ to give your details. Our doctors will take care of you. They will call you, send an ambulance and shift you to an isolation hospital/facility,” Suhas appealed through his official Twitter handle on Thursday.

On the other hand, the Noida authority, on Thursday, divided the city into two blocks and appointed an engineer in charge of each area to carry out deep sanitisation of hot spot areas, to prevent the further spread of Covid-19.

“These two officials will carry out deep sanitisation in all hot spots over the next three days,” Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer, Noida authority, said.

There are at least 150 residential sectors, 81 villages and at least 50 industrial sectors in the city.

In block 1, assistant project engineer Rajendra Prasad will oversee the exercise, while assistant project engineer BP Singh will oversee block 2. The GB Nagar district administration will hand over the fresh list of hot spots to the Noida authority.

The two officials along with their teams will be equipped with fire tenders, ‘Covid 19 Vajr Vahan’, hand spray machines and another high pressure disinfectant machines. The exercise will involve the spraying of sodium hypochlorite solution on all common spaces in hot spots in order to disinfect these areas.

There are 96 containment zones of Block 1 and 62 zones in block 2, the administration said.

The DM further said at present despite having fewer than 250 patients, different Covid-19 dedicated facilities in the district has around 900 beds for the treatment of Covid-19 patients. “Not only that, many private hospitals, including Fortis, Jaypee and Yatharth, have given their proposals to start exclusive Covid facilities at their hospitals. Their proposals are in the final stage of approval and very soon they will get the permission to treat Covid-19 patients,” Suhas said.