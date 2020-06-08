Sections
Home / Noida / Noida records its ninth Covid-19 death, total count crosses 650-mark

Noida records its ninth Covid-19 death, total count crosses 650-mark

The sample reports from National Institute of Biologicals (NIB), on Monday, confirmed that a 73-year-old male patient, who died at Sharda Hospital on June 5, was Covid-19 positive. With this, the...

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 23:58 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The sample reports from National Institute of Biologicals (NIB), on Monday, confirmed that a 73-year-old male patient, who died at Sharda Hospital on June 5, was Covid-19 positive. With this, the total count of deaths due to coronavirus has reached nine in Gautam Budh Nagar district, health officials said.

The deceased was also reported to be suffering from chronic kidney and coronary artery diseases, the officials said. The immediate cause of the death of the patient, a resident of Salarpur, however, has been given cardio respiratory failure by the health officials.

With 21 new positive cases on Monday, the overall tally of Covid-19 cases has now gone up to 653 in the district.

GB Nagar chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Deepak Ohri said that of 653 positive cases till Monday evening, 423 patients have been discharged from different hospitals, while nine patients have so far lost their lives. “Apart from it, 48 others have been cross-notified from other districts and states. As a result, the district now has 221 active cases,” he said.



The CMO further said 10 patients were discharged after being cured on Monday from Sharda Hospital. “Besides, 20 patients, who were tested ‘false’ positive by private laboratories and later admitted to Kailash hospital, were also released,” he said.

Ohri also said that the NIB laboratory reports of a 70-year-old male patient from Jewar and 25-year-old female patient from Muradnagar, who also died on June 5 at Sharda Hospital, confirmed that both of them were Covid-19 negative.

He said that health camps were organised in 12 sensitive places in the district on Monday, including at Mamura, Nithari, Sarfabad, Harola, sectors 8, 9 and 10. “A total of 654 patients were screened today and 13 of them, who had symptoms of fever, have been referred to the district hospital,” he said.

Giving details of 48 cross-notified Covid-19 positive cases, the CMO said that while 15 of them are from Delhi, one patient each from Haryana, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh have also been found cross-notified in the GB Nagar district. “While six patients have duplicate entries in the log, the remaining 24 are from other districts of Uttar Pradesh, including seven each from Bulandshahr and Ghaziabad, two from Hapur and one from Agra,” he said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Gujarat Board 10th Result 2020: GSEB SSC result to be declared today at gseb.org, here’s how to check
Jun 09, 2020 01:48 IST
YES Bank looks to raise Rs 10,000 crore via FPO
Jun 09, 2020 01:37 IST
Coronavirus pandemic is worsening globally, warns WHO chief
Jun 09, 2020 01:27 IST
Lockdown may have averted over 3 mn Covid-19 related deaths in Europe: Study
Jun 09, 2020 01:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.