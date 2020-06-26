Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Noida / Noida reports 136 new Covid-19 cases, recovery rate drops to 53 per cent

Noida reports 136 new Covid-19 cases, recovery rate drops to 53 per cent

Gautam Buddh Nagar has the highest number of active cases (887) at present in Uttar Pradesh followed by Ghaziabad (648), Lucknow (383), Kanpur Nagar (325), Hapur (278), Meerut (270) and Bulandshahr (208).

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 22:27 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Jasra Afreen, Noida

The recovery rate of patients on Friday dropped further to 53.39 per cent from 56.76 per cent on Thursday, 59.67 per cent on Wednesday and 60.25 per cent on Tuesday, according to statistics. (File photo)

Gautam Buddh Nagar, which has the maximum active Covid-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, recorded 136 new patients on Thursday, official data showed.

Also, 11 patients were discharged after recovering from the novel virus, taking the number of cured patients to 1,039 in the district, according to the daily bulletin released by the UP Health department.The number of active Covid-19 cases rose to 887 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, while the death toll stood at 20 on Thursday, the data showed.

The total number of positive cases so far reported in the district is 1,946 (887 active cases, 1,039 discharged cases, 20 deceased), according to the data. However, if 136 new cases as declared on Friday are added to Thursday’s tally of 1,811 Covid-19 cases, the overall figure would stand at 1,947.

The recovery rate of patients on Friday dropped further to 53.39 per cent from 56.76 per cent on Thursday, 59.67 per cent on Wednesday and 60.25 per cent on Tuesday, according to statistics. Gautam Buddh Nagar has the highest number of active cases (887) at present in the state followed by Ghaziabad (648), Lucknow (383), Kanpur Nagar (325), Hapur (278), Meerut (270) and Bulandshahr (208), it stated.



Overall, there were 6,730 active cases of Covid-19 in the state on Thursday, while 13,583 patients were discharged and 630 deaths were recorded so far, the data stated. Also, 762 new cases have been recorded in the district since Thursday, while 464 patients got discharged in a 24-hour period, it added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Two deaths, 188 fresh cases in Punjab
Jun 26, 2020 23:19 IST
Rights body accuses SGPC of hiding damage to Guru Granth Sahib saroops
Jun 26, 2020 23:17 IST
16 NBA players test Covid-19 positive ahead of season restart on July 30
Jun 26, 2020 23:17 IST
BMC sets deadline for reporting Covid 19 deaths backlog amid Fadnavis charge of hiding Mumbai deaths
Jun 26, 2020 23:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.