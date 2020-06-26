Noida reports 136 new Covid-19 cases, recovery rate drops to 53 per cent

The recovery rate of patients on Friday dropped further to 53.39 per cent from 56.76 per cent on Thursday, 59.67 per cent on Wednesday and 60.25 per cent on Tuesday, according to statistics. (File photo)

Gautam Buddh Nagar, which has the maximum active Covid-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, recorded 136 new patients on Thursday, official data showed.

Also, 11 patients were discharged after recovering from the novel virus, taking the number of cured patients to 1,039 in the district, according to the daily bulletin released by the UP Health department.The number of active Covid-19 cases rose to 887 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, while the death toll stood at 20 on Thursday, the data showed.

The total number of positive cases so far reported in the district is 1,946 (887 active cases, 1,039 discharged cases, 20 deceased), according to the data. However, if 136 new cases as declared on Friday are added to Thursday’s tally of 1,811 Covid-19 cases, the overall figure would stand at 1,947.

The recovery rate of patients on Friday dropped further to 53.39 per cent from 56.76 per cent on Thursday, 59.67 per cent on Wednesday and 60.25 per cent on Tuesday, according to statistics. Gautam Buddh Nagar has the highest number of active cases (887) at present in the state followed by Ghaziabad (648), Lucknow (383), Kanpur Nagar (325), Hapur (278), Meerut (270) and Bulandshahr (208), it stated.

Overall, there were 6,730 active cases of Covid-19 in the state on Thursday, while 13,583 patients were discharged and 630 deaths were recorded so far, the data stated. Also, 762 new cases have been recorded in the district since Thursday, while 464 patients got discharged in a 24-hour period, it added.