Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Noida / Noida reports 35 new Covid-19 cases; 13,066 test samples collected so far

Noida reports 35 new Covid-19 cases; 13,066 test samples collected so far

Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, has so far witnessed 12 deaths linked to Covid-19, according to official figures.

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 00:42 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh, Noida

Thirty-five more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar on Saturday, taking the tally in the district to 865, officials said. (File photo)

Thirty-five more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar on Saturday, taking the tally in the district to 865, officials said.

Also, 17 patients were discharged post recovery from the deadly virus, even as the number of active cases stood at 359 in the district, they said.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, has so far witnessed 12 deaths linked to Covid-19, according to official figures.

“On Saturday, 35 people were found positive for Covid-19 and total positive cases till date stand at 865. Also, 17 patients were discharged, while a total 494 patients have recovered so far. There are 359 active cases now,” District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said.



The official statement also mentioned that till date 13,066 samples have been collected for Covid-19 test in the district, while 493 such tests have been conducted since Friday, a data that has been made public after more than two weeks.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has 6,221 Covid-19 tests per million population as against a national figure of 3,913, it claimed.

Among the new patients, 19 were tested by private laboratories and 16 by government facilities, Dohare said in a statement.

Of the 35 cases, 30 patients are ILI (which means they have influenza-like illness), it stated, adding that five patients are contacts of people who have previously tested positive for Covid-19.

The recovery rate of patients stood at 57.10 per cent, according to official statistics.

Dohare, a senior doctor, said the district has started a special campaign to conduct maximum sampling of people to detect Covid-19 at the earliest and identity high-risk numbers.

“Sampling is being done in old-age homes, orphanages, urban slums, while hospital staff, vendors, delivery boys, drivers and conductors, auto-rickshaw drivers, front line works, chemists, etc will be especially involved in the sampling,” he said.

He said there are five laboratories, including three government ones, in Gautam Buddh Nagar for Covid-19 testing, while there are eight sample collection centres across Noida and Greater Noida.

“General public can dial 18004192211 and get an appointment for testing after getting a recommendation from a team of doctors who will talk to them and find out if they require tests as per the protocol,” he added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Donald Trump defers June 19 rally; walks fine line on chokeholds
Jun 14, 2020 02:04 IST
Insta success: Top 5 music lives  
Jun 14, 2020 01:58 IST
HT Brunch cover story: Every woman’s most personal problems
Jun 14, 2020 01:52 IST
Kaithal: Thieves take away ATM loaded with Rs 14 lakh
Jun 14, 2020 01:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.