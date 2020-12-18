Noida residents apply for HSRP as Delhi police issue challan

Noida residents have started applying for High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) for their vehicles as the Delhi Police started issuing fines of ₹5,500 in ‘limited enforcement drive’ for the violation from Tuesday.

The ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) has mandated that all vehicles sold in India before April 2019 need to have an HSRP. HSRPs are tamper-proof, as compared to the conventional number plates. These plates are issued only after the vehicle owner provides information such as engine number, chassis number, etc. This is a crucial step in preventing counterfeiting of high security registration plates.

Gautam Budh Nagar has around 7.34 lakh vehicles registered, of which 6.84 lakh vehicles need the HSRP. Noida police have not launched enforcement for this violation in the district.

A K Pandey, assistant regional transport officer (administration) Gautam Budh Nagar, said that the process of getting an HSRP is completely online.

“People can book their slot accordingly on www.bookmyhsrp.com and https://www.makemyhsrp.com. They need to fill the vehicles’ details, make the payment and get the time slot to visit their dealers’ office to get an HSRP,” he said.

The district transport department has 4,50,159 two-wheelers, 2,11,853 four-wheelers (private), 2,210 two-wheelers (commercial), 14,392 cabs, 17,720 good carrier, 18,393 autos, 5,045 e-rickshaws, 3,206 buses, 1,332 school buses, 490 ambulances, 7,291 tractors and 2,730 other vehicles registered with it. Pandey said that around 50,000 of them registered after April 2019 have HSRP pre-installed.

The transport department has not received updated data on the newly HSRP fitted vehicles. However, it is estimated that 40,000-50,000 vehicles have got new HSRP through different dealers in Gautam Budh Nagar. The fee is ₹300-400 for two-wheelers and ₹600-1,000 for four-wheelers, depending on the vehicle make.

Manish Shrivastava, general manager (sales), Ace Honda in Sector 9, said that he gets orders for HSRP through and https://www.makemyhsrp.com.

“The customer applies on the website and we get notification in two days. The https://www.makemyhsrp.com is an authorised agency for HSRP. They deliver the number plates to our agency. We then contact the customers who bring their vehicles to get the number plates,” he said, adding that the application process takes one week’s time.

“We deliver only 10 HSRPs every day at present,” he said.

Amit Gupta, a resident of Prateek Wisteria in Sector 77, said that he has a Hyundai i-10 car which needs HSRP.

“I mostly drive in Noida. Since the Delhi police have started the enforcement drive, I have planned to get it as soon as possible,” he said.

With the demand in HSRPs, some mechanics in Sector 16 market and along Captain Vijayant Thapar Marg in Sector 28 have started making counterfeit number plates. A mechanic, without disclosing his name, said that normally it takes two weeks to one month to get HSRP through an official channel.

“However, we deliver it in three days’ time at a charge of ₹1,500,” he said.

ARTO Pandey said that a forged HSRP is illegal and the department has not received such complaints so far.