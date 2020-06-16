Sections
Noida residents' bodies arrange doctors via video call for medical advice

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 00:03 IST

By Vinod Rajput,

Several residents’ bodies in the city have started arranging doctors over video calls for residents who need medical advice in their respective societies and high-rises.

Recently, the apartment owners association (AOA) of Stellar Kings Court in Noida Sector 50 roped in two doctors, who help the residents over video calling facility. Residents are wary of visiting a doctor at hospitals due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have formed a Covid task force that will help those who seek medical help as many feel that visiting a doctor or hospital is not safe in these times. So, we arrange a doctor on video call and try to help the patients comfortably at home. If the doctor suggests a Covid-19 test, then further help can be sought from the district administration,” said Rajiva Singh, president of Stellar Kings Court AOA.

The Noida Federation of Apartment Owners Associations (NOFAA), an umbrella body of about 70 housing societies’ apartment owners associations, has suggested other societies to arrange doctors for residents and also for domestic helps, security guards, drivers and others.



“Many residents who suffer from a normal fever, cough, pain or other symptoms might feel they have Covid-19. In such a case, a doctor on video call can provide the right advice,” said Singh, who is also president of NOFAA.

In some housing societies like Prateek Wisteria in Sector 77, doctors are providing free medical advice to domestic helps.

“We have tied up with a doctor who lives in our society to help those who need medical help. He suggests medicines via video call to patients. He charges them a reasonable fee but provides free medical assistance to domestic helps,” said Amit Gupta, president of Prateek Wisteria AOA.

The Gautam Budh Nagar administration said it is happy that the apartment owners are making efforts to arrange doctors for residents and others.

“Although we appreciate the sentiments, we want to assure them that our bed availability is sufficient to cater to their needs. We have more than three times the number of beds required for active Covid-19 patients in the district. We are in touch with RWAs regularly and their feedback is routinely sought,” said Suhas LY, district magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar.

