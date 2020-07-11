Noida: Residents welcome cap on Covid treatment cost in private hospitals

Residents of Gautam Budh Nagar have welcomed the Uttar Pradesh government’s move to fix a price cap on the Covid-19 treatment in private hospitals. The residents had been requesting for such a move for a while.

According to the guidelines, districts in the state have been divided in three categories. With GB Nagar being in category A, NABH accredited hospitals in the district will have to provide an isolation bed for a day at ₹10,000 for moderate sickness, ₹15,000 for ICU and ₹18,000 for ICU with ventilator. The prices include the personal protective equipment (PPE) cost, the order said.

Though residents feel that the prices are on the higher side, the capping will be helpful in the coming days.

“The residents had been pushing for such an action for a long time. More adjustments are needed, but it is the first step in the right direction. Apart from PPE kits, the government should also clarify whether medicines and other items are included in these prices,” said Amit Gupta, president of apartment owners’ association, Prateek Wisteria Sector 77.

The residents feel that the capping will put an end to exorbitant prices being charged by private hospitals.

“There have been incidents when patients received extraordinarily high bills for treatment. This is a good move. But sometimes hospitals keep on adding extra charges for tests, medicines, etc, and it should be clarified what the package includes. Also, it is important that these prices are strictly implemented. Otherwise, it won’t be beneficial to the common man at all,” said Col (retd) Shashi Vaid, chairman, Arun Vihar residents’ welfare association.

Currently, the district has four private hospitals offering Covid-19 treatment -- Fortis, Kailash, Yatharth and Jaypee.

A spokesperson for Yatharth hospital said that the prices fixed by the government include the cost of PPE, basic medicines and basic tests.

“The new prices will be implemented. We have a dedicated premises for Covid patients, and will continue providing good health care,” said Dr. Kapil Tyagi, managing director, Yatharth.

Jaypee hospital is also working to revise the price structure according to the new guidelines. “We have prepared a new structure and will implement it. We currently have 63 Covid-dedicated beds and will keep a multi-bed structure for now,” said a Jaypee hospital spokesperson.

Fortis Hospital refused to comment on the issue, while spokesperson of Kailash Hospital did not respond to calls.

Nepal Singh, additional chief medical officer of the district, said, “Action can be taken against those hospitals which don’t follow the set guidelines.”