Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Noida / Noida road rage incident: Two held for death of 14-year-old boy

Noida road rage incident: Two held for death of 14-year-old boy

Noida: Two men in their late twenties were nabbed by the police on Monday in connection with the assault on a 14-year-old boy who succumbed to injuries on Sunday. The incident was...

Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 23:44 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Noida: Two men in their late twenties were nabbed by the police on Monday in connection with the assault on a 14-year-old boy who succumbed to injuries on Sunday.

The incident was reported on December 18 from the Naya Gaon area under Phase 2 police station. The victim, Rohit who was a class 8 student, was helping his elder brother with their vegetable cart at the time of the incident, the police said.

The suspects were identified as Likhit Raghav and Ashish Singh, natives of Bulandshahr and Bijnore, respectively.

According to the police, the suspects were on their motorcycle purchasing vegetables when Rohit’s cart hit their vehicle. This resulted in the duo abusing and manhandling the teenager, but after the intervention of other local vendors, they left the spot only to return a few minutes later armed with sticks, the police said.



Police officials said that the two hit Rohit brutally with the sticks and fled the spot when other vendors called the police.

“The boy was taken to a nearby primary health centre from where he was rushed to the district hospital in Sector 30. He was then referred to a higher centre in Delhi where he died during treatment on Sunday,” said Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, zone 2.

He said that the suspects were living in the same area and absconding since the incident. They were nabbed on Monday from near the Kulesra bus stand, the police said, adding that the stick used to hit the boy and the motorcycle were recovered from them.

The suspects were booked under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 482 (using a false property mark) and 414 (assisting in concealment or disposal of stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code, along with relevant sections of the SC/ST Act at Phase 2 police station.

The duo was produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail, the police said.

Rohit was the youngest of three siblings and lived in Greater Noida with his family. The body was handed over to the family following the autopsy, the police said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India, Japan sign deal to boost cooperation between steel industries
by Rezaul H Laskar
‘Your lies would be challenged’: Mamata Banerjee tells BJP top leadership
20 passengers from UK test positive for Covid-19, states begin contact tracing
by Joydeep Thakur and Divya Chandrababu
Delhi records 939 new Covid-19 cases; recoveries near 600,000 mark
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral

latest news

Reconsider plea of twin sisters for NORI certificates: Bombay HC orders Centre
by Kanchan Chaudhari
New Covid-19 variant: Maharashtra government imposes stricter rules for those travelling from Europe to Mumbai
by Faisal Malik and Sagar Pillai
Farm unions plan ‘global’ protests against new laws
by Zia Haq
Bengal BJP leader sends divorce notice to wife who joined TMC
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.