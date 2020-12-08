Noida’s air quality ‘severe’ for fifth day

Noida: The air quality of Noida and Ghaziabad continued to be in the ‘severe’ category for the fifth day in row on Tuesday. Though the humidity levels dropped slightly from 100% to 97% on Tuesday, the wind speeds were not enough to pull the air quality out of severe levels, weather analysts said.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the air quality index (AQI) of Noida, on a scale of 0 to 500, was 407 on Tuesday against 422 on Monday, showing a marginal improvement. Similarly, Greater Noida recorded an AQI value of 405 against 422 a day earlier. Ghaziabad also saw a slight improvement with an AQI of 424 on Tuesday against 438 on Monday, the CPCB data showed.

AQI between 101 to 200 is considered ‘moderate’, between 201 and 300 is ‘poor’, between 301 and 400 ‘very-poor’ and above 400 is considered ‘severe’.

The pollution monitoring agencies stated that while the intrusion of stubble burning smoke from neighbouring Punjab and Haryana is still negligible, it’s the high humid conditions here that trap the locally generated pollutants thereby slowing down the ventilation process.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the wind speed and humidity levels both dropped on Tuesday. The air quality of Noida and Greater Noida may be pulled out of ‘severe’ category if the winds pick up on Wednesday, IMD said.

“The wind speed on Tuesday dropped to 5kmph against 10kmph on Monday. Wednesday may see almost similar weather conditions. However, the wind speed may increase to 8kmph and the temperatures may also see slight rise by a degree or two. These conditions may not be enough to make significant improvement to the air quality but may slightly improve it,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre, IMD.

Though the fine particles or pollutant PM2.5 levels showed slight improvement, they still remained four times the safe limits.

PM2.5 for the past 24 hours in Noida was recorded at 270.52 microgrammes per cubic metres (µg/m³) against 293.76 µg/m³ a day earlier. The PM2.5 for Greater Noida was 269.46 µg/m³ on Tuesday against 298.70 µg/m³ a day earlier. However, the PM2.5 level soared for Ghaziabad, which was recorded at 314.33 µg/m³ on Tuesday against 289.68 µg/m³ a day earlier.

The safe limit for PM2.5 is 60 µg/m³.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), AQI is likely to recover slightly on Wednesday. “Surface winds are likely to be picking up slightly and AQI is forecasted to be in the very poor category for the next two days. AQI is likely to improve and stay in the middle-end of the very poor category on 11th December,” said the SAFAR statement on Tuesday.