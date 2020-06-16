Noida’s Covid-19 infection tally crosses 1,000-mark with 76 fresh cases

As many as 13,644 samples have been collected for Covid-19 testing so far in the district, a statement said. (Reuters)

Seventy-six people tested positive for Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the district to 1,011, officials said.

The district, adjoining Delhi, has recorded 12 deaths so far, while the number of active patients stood at 489, they said. Three men, aged 74, 42 and 29, died on Monday but their death audit for Covid-19 was pending, a senior official said.

“On Monday, 76 people were found positive for Covid-19 and total positive cases till date stand at 1,011. A total 510 patients have recovered so far. There are 489 active cases now,” District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said.

The recovery rate of patients stood at 50.44 per cent, according to official statistics.

As many as 13,644 samples have been collected for Covid-19 testing so far in the district, a statement said.

A total of 1,085 positive cases have been detected, of which 1,011 are people living in Gautam Buddh Nagar and remaining 74 are people from outside the district, it added.

Among the 76 new patients, 21 were tested by private laboratories and 55 by government facilities, according to the statement.

Also, 43 of the new patients are ILI (which means they have influenza-like illness), one is SARI (severe acute respiratory infection), while 27 are contacts of people who have previously tested positive for Covid-19, it said.

Of the 76 patients, five are healthcare workers, it added.