Noida’s Covid-19 tally crosses 10,000-mark; death toll at 48

Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar on Saturday recorded 198 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the district’s infection tally to 10,006, according to official data.

The number of active cases jumped to 1,990 from 1,909 on Friday and 1,820 on Thursday, showing a steady rise over the week, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

There were 1,696 active cases on Wednesday, 1,599 on Tuesday, 1,520 on Monday and 1,429 on Sunday, data from corresponding days showed.

On the brighter side, 117 more patients got discharged during the 24-hour period, as the total number of recoveries in the district reached 7,968, the data showed.

The district has so far recorded 48 deaths linked to the pandemic, with one of the lowest mortality rates -- 0.47 per cent -- in the state, it showed.

Meanwhile, the recovery rate dropped slightly to 79.63 per cent from 80.04 per cent on Friday, 80.55 per cent on Thursday and 81.35 per on Wednesday, as per the statistics.

Gautam Buddh Nagar now ranks sixth among the 75 districts in the state in terms of active cases, seventh in recoveries and 25th in death toll, according to the official figures.

There were 67,955 active cases across UP on Saturday. So far, 2,33,527 patients have recovered across the state, while the death toll linked to Covid-19 climbed to 4,349, showed the data.