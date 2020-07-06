Noida’s Covid-19 tally increases from 1 to nearly 3,000 in four months

Sections
Despite the rising numebr of cases, Noida’s recovery rate has been increasing - from 59.59 per cent on Friday, to 62.60 per cent on Saturday and 63.61 per cent on Sunday.

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 10:22 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) recorded 118 more positive cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, which took the district’s tally to 2,765.. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

As India takes rapid strides and achieves grim Covid-19 milestones one after another, the situation in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar has also deteriorated.

Noida, as the district is popularly known, has seen the number of cases rise from one to close to 3,000 in four months. It recorded 118 more positive cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, which took the district’s tally to 2,765.

Noida had recorded its first positive case of the coronavirus disease on March 5.

According to the official data, the number of active cases in Noida stood at 978. One hundred thirteen patients were discharged during the period, taking the overall number of recoveries to 1,759 in the district so far, the data further showed.



Despite the rising number of cases, Noida’s recovery rate has been increasing - from 59.59 per cent on Friday, to 62.60 per cent on Saturday and 63.61 per cent on Sunday.

The mortality rate here stands at 1.01 per cent, the Uttar Pradesh health department data showed.

The deadly virus has so far claimed 28 lives in the district.

Gautam Buddh Nagar currently has the second highest active cases of Covid-19 after adjoining Ghaziabad district (1,203) in the state.

Till Sunday, Uttar Pradesh had 8,161 active Covid-19 cases. More than 18,000 patients have been discharged from hospitals and 785 fatalities have been recorded so far across the state.

India, meanwhile, saw its Covid-19 infection tally increase by another 24,248 in the last 24 hours. The total number of Covid-19 cases in the country now stand at 6,97,413.

India had on Sunday overtaken Russia to become the third-most affected country globally in terms of the numbers of Covid-19 cases. More than 11 million infections and 5,36,776 have been reported worldwide, data from Worldometre shows.

