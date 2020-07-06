Noida’s Covid-19 tally nearing 2,900; 67 new cases recorded

According to the data released by the state health department, GB Nagar has recorded 2,831 positive cases, the highest in the state (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar on Monday recorded 67 more coronavirus cases, pushing the district’s infection tally to 2,831, an official data showed. So far, the district has reported 28 deaths. According to the data released by the state health department, the district has recorded 2,831 positive cases, the highest in the state.

The number of active cases in the district is 1,041, which is the second highest after adjoining Ghaziabad district (1,251) in the state. They are followed by Lucknow (602), Kanpur Nagar (385), Meerut (321), Varanasi (272), Aligarh (232), Bulandshahr (213), Bareilly (203), Mathura (184), Gorakhpur (170), Hapur (168), Jhansi (161) and Allahabad (157), the data stated.

Also, three patients were discharged, taking the overall number of recoveries to 1,762, according to the data. The recovery rate dropped slightly to 62.23 per cent from 63.61, according to the official statistics. From Sunday to Monday, 933 new Covid-19 cases were reported across districts in the state, while 348 patients got discharged from hospitals and 24 deaths were recorded, it showed. As of Monday, there were 8,718 active Covid-19 cases in UP, while 19,109 patients have been discharged from hospitals and 809 deaths have been recorded so far, it added.