Noida’s Covid-19 tally nearing 7,000; 127 fresh cases reported

According to the union health ministry’s dashboard, Uttar Pradesh has registered 48,511 Covid-19 cases till now. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

As many as 127 people on Friday tested positive for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) disease in Gautam Budh Nagar, taking the total number of cases in the district to 6,901, according to official data.

The total Covid-19 cases include 793 active cases, over 6,000 recoveries and 43 deaths, data released by the Uttar Pradesh health department showed.

Click here for complete coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic

Gautam Buddh Nagar further dropped to 15th position in terms of active cases and recorded third highest recoveries in UP after Lucknow and Kanpur Nagar, as per the data.

The recovery rate improved to 87.88 per cent from 87.64 per cent on Thursday and mortality rate among positive cases dropped to 0.62 per cent from 0.63 per cent on Thursday, the health bulletin showed.

According to the union health ministry’s dashboard, Uttar Pradesh has registered 48,511 Covid-19 cases till now. More than 120,000 have been discharged or cured and the death toll has reached 2,733.

Also read| Explained: How Covid-19 pandemic has impacted daily commute to office

India on Friday recorded nearly 69,000 Covid-19 cases and 983 deaths, taking the country’s tally to over 2.9 million. This is the third day in a row that the daily coronavirus tally has been more than 64,000.

(with inputs from PTI)