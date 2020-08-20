Sections
Noida's Covid-19 tally reaches 6,776; death toll at 43

Noida’s Covid-19 tally reaches 6,776; death toll at 43

The total cases include nearly 800 active cases, 5,939 recoveries and 43 deaths, as per the data released by the Uttar Pradesh health department.

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 21:48 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Recording the highest single-day spike, India on Thursday lodged 69,652 fresh cases and 977 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the nation’s Covid-19 tally to over 2.8 million and total deaths to nearly 54,000. (Reuters file photo)

79 people on Thursday tested positive for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) disease in Gautam Buddh Nagar, taking the total number of cases in the district to 6,776, according to official data.

Gautam Buddh Nagar dropped to 14th position with regards to active cases and has recorded third-highest recoveries in the state after Lucknow and Kanpur Nagar, the data showed.

The district’s recovery rate remained at 87.64 per cent with no change and the mortality rate among positive cases dropped to 0.63 per cent from 0.64 per cent on Wednesday, according to the health bulletin.



As per the union health ministry’s dashboard, Uttar Pradesh has logged nearly 50,000 virus infections so far. The death toll stands at 2,638 whereas 115,227 have been cured or discharged.

Recording the highest single-day spike, India on Thursday lodged 69,652 fresh cases and 977 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the nation’s Covid-19 tally to over 2.8 million and total deaths to nearly 54,000.

(with inputs from PTI)

