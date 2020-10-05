Sections
E-Paper
Home / Noida / Noida’s first musical fountain starts dancing in Sector 91

Noida’s first musical fountain starts dancing in Sector 91

The city’s first musical fountain was opened to the public in Sector 91 by the Noida authority on Monday. The fountain has been developed at a cost of ₹4.4 crore at the...

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 22:38 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The city’s first musical fountain was opened to the public in Sector 91 by the Noida authority on Monday. The fountain has been developed at a cost of ₹4.4 crore at the medicinal park that is part of the Biodiversity Park near the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, officials said.

A music and sound show will be organised in the evening daily, officials said. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the authority will allow entry to only 75 visitors at a time to enjoy the musical fountain.

“Visitors can enjoy the musical fountain in medicinal park located in Sector 91. There will be no entry fee for visiting the fountain that will entertain the visitors and also send across meaningful messages via music. The visitors can enjoy the show daily after 7pm without any charges,” said Rajiv Tyagi, general manager, Noida authority.

On Monday, some shows on ayurveda were organised as part of the inauguration ceremony. During the laser and sound show, patriotic songs were played for visitors, the officials said.

“Every day, we will play patriotic songs and stories about the legendary personalities, who played a crucial role in the field of art, history, health, politics and social service, among others,” said Tyagi.

Spread over a 75-acre green area along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, the Biodiversity Park in Sector 91, once it becomes ready, would be the city’s largest park. The authority has planted as many as 4,322 traditional trees, including neem, jamun, banyan and mango, besides 19,625 ornamental trees.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Game of intimidation’: Congress after multiple CBI raids on DK Shivakumar
Oct 05, 2020 21:06 IST
Govt to give compensation cess worth Rs 20K cr to states tonight: Fin Min
Oct 05, 2020 21:53 IST
India tests missile-assisted system to target submarines at long ranges
Oct 05, 2020 21:42 IST
Is YSR Congress joining NDA? CM Jagan flies to Delhi to meet PM amid buzz
Oct 05, 2020 18:09 IST

latest news

Health department to test staff of Sheetla Mata temple during Navratri celebrations
Oct 05, 2020 23:33 IST
Plea in HC seeks nod to allow students use of hostels, PGs to appear for exams
Oct 05, 2020 23:32 IST
1,300 wild animals killed by electrocution in India over a decade: Report
Oct 05, 2020 23:32 IST
District administration plans to establish a new public library in DLF Phase-1
Oct 05, 2020 23:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.