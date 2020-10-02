Noida’s garment industry pins high hopes on upcoming film city

Noida’s garment industry, which presently caters to 70% of the designer attire requirement of the film industry in Mumbai valued over Rs 300 crore every year, has high hopes from the proposed infotainment city in Gautam Budh Nagar district.

The industry employs 800,000 workers from different parts of the country. The pandemic had hit the industry hard, as many workers left for their homes in other districts and other states. It also suffered a loss of ₹2,000 crore due to slackening demand. However, there has been some pick up in sales since the easing of restrictions and the new project, along with the apparel hub coming up in sector-29, the industry is looking forward to a favourable season.

Lalit Thukral, the president of Noida apparel export cluster (NAEC), said that they export garment worth over ₹25,000 crore every year.

“We cater to everyone in Bollywood -- from the small to the big stars. It is a matter of pride for us that the garment products of Noida fulfil about 70% demand of apparel from film industry in Mumbai,” he said.

He said the proposed infotainment city in the Yamuna expressway industrial development authority (Yeida) area, is expected to increase demand vy over ₹1,000 crore. “We also suggested to the Noida authority to develop a fashion hub in sector 32. It can also be converted later into fashion street, which can promote GB Nagar’s ‘one district, one product (ODOP)’,” he said.

Exporter Manoj Sahoo said that the proposed infotainment city will create a huge employment and investment opportunities for the garment industry. “Over 500,000-strong work force will be needed for the mega apparel Park, which is coming up soon at Sector-29 near Yamuna Expressway. It will also attract investment of over ₹5,000 crore. The Yeida has already initiated the process of land allotment to investors to set up nearly 150 apparel units there,” he said.

When contacted, Yeida CEO Arun Veer Singh, also said that upcoming mega apparel park and the infotainment city near Yamuna expressway, will create bigger employment opportunities for garment industry in GB Nagar. “It will also expect to attract many foreign investors in this sector. These projects will take the district on the global map,” he said.