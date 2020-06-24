Noida sector 50 metro station named ‘rainbow station’ to honour transgender community

The sector 50 metro station is located on 29.7 km Aqua Line that connects Noida’s sector 51 with Greater Noida’s sector Delta Metro station.. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

The Noida Metro rail corporation on Wednesday said that it has decided to name sector 50 Metro station ‘Rainbow station’ to spread awareness about protection of transgender rights.

The sector 50 metro station is located on 29.7 km Aqua Line that connects Noida’s sector 51 with Greater Noida’s sector Delta Metro station.

“We have started the initiative to name the station after transgender community with a noble intention to empower the community. We had invited suggestions from individuals and NGOs about naming the station to signify the essence of the community and honour their spirit. We have plans to employ them and also respect the sentiment,” said Ritu Maheshari CEO of the Noida authority and managing director of NMRC.

The authority has given the name ‘rainbow station’ after some people raised the objection to word- ‘SheMan’ used for transgender community.

The rainbow colours, especially etched on flags, represent diversity and are also a prominent symbol of pride for the wider Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) community, which has for long struggled for equal rights. While announcing the move last week, the NMRC MD had cited Census 2011 figures to state that there are 4.9 lakh transgenders in India out of which 30,000 to 35,000 are staying in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR).

Earlier in 2017, the Kochi Metro Rail Limited in Kerala had taken a similar step by employing 23 transgenders, breaking a new ground in gender justice.

The NMRC started operations on this 29.707km Noida-Greater Noida Metro Link on January 26, 2019. The services on Metro Link are disrupted since March 25, 2020 after nationwide lockdown was announced to prevent the spread of Covid 19 pandemic.

“We will start the operations on Aqua Line as soon as we get the nod from the government,” said Maheshwari.