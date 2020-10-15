Noida schools to open from Monday, attendance not compulsory as online classes to continue

The Gautam Budh Nagar district administration on Thursday asked the schools in the city, to continue with the online classes for students whose parents were not willing to send them to schools. They were also asked to hold physical classes for the rest, irrespective of the strength.

The Uttar Pradesh government, following the central government guidelines, had allowed schools to open for classes 9 to 12, albeit following certain rules, from October 19.

District magistrate Suhas LY said, “Students will not be compelled to attend classes physically. The online classes for them will continue. Students need their parents’ written consent to attend school.”

The DM further said that the physical classes will be held in two shifts. “In the first shift, classes of 9 and 10 will be held while in the second shift, the schools will take classes of 11 and 12. Only 50% of the total students will be called in a single shift, the rest will be called the next day,” Suhas said.

He also said that it was mandatory for the schools to have thermal scanner and other essential medical facilities. “The schools must ensure sanitization of the campus, classes, washrooms and playgrounds daily and after each shift as well. Proper social distancing must be maintained even while doing all these arrangements,” the DM added.

Kamini Bhasin, the principal of DPS Noida said that the administration is taking all precautionary measures to ensure proper safety of children and teachers. “We are ready to follow all safety protocols. Even if less than 5% parents have given consent to send their children to our school, we’ll organise proper classes for them,” she said.

Renu Singh, the principal of Amity school (Noida), who also attended this meeting, said that schools have been asked to arrange classes for the students, irrespective of their numbers. “Apart from classroom classes, we’ll continue with the online classes. We have been asked to follow all standard protocols in the campus,” she said.

Gaurav Kumar Seth, a parent and resident of Sector 137, said that there is no reason to take risk, if the online classes are continuing. “I am waiting for the cases to come down. If my children are enjoying their online classes, why should me or the school compel them to attend offline classes.”

Another parent Dinesh Kumar, who lives in sector 77, said that sending children to classes in this pandemic time is like playing with their lives. “I’ll not my send my children to their schools for at least another six months. They are very comfortable with their online classes, so I don’t find any reason to disturb them,” he said.