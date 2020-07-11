Noida: Sector 26 residents raise objections to biogas plant coming up nearby

A biogas plant being built by the Noida Authority in Sector 26 is facing objections from some residents and a temple trust that fear that the plant, being set up in their vicinity, can lead to a mishap and its operations can result in an unpleasant smell in the area.

A letter signed by several residents was handed over to the Noida authority requesting it to shift the plant to an alternate location. They also complained that the Resident Welfare Association (RWA) did not inform them and that any mishap in the future could affect them.

“We are not against the plant but the location of the project. In other sectors, such plants are located away from residential buildings. We are bothered about issues such as stink from the garbage and dung to be used as fuel being dumped here. There are chances of mishaps, as it produces harmful methane and H2S gases,” said Ankush Jain, a resident Sector-26, who lives near the spot where the plant is to come up.

The Noida Bengali Cultural Association – a temple trust of a 40-year-old Kali temple or Kalibari in the area – said the plant is being constructed at a nursery adjacent to the temple complex and may turn the place into a garbage segregation spot.

“Officials said the plant would benefit the sector. We have told them about our issues and how the plant may become troublesome. There are alternative sites where the plant can be constructed. We have seen some examples where such plants turn the spot into a garbage segregation point and leak hazardous gases,” said Ashok Arya, president, Noida Bengali Cultural Association and Kalibari.

The RWA, however, said that the plant is safe and that they are ready to resolve all grievances.

“My house is also near that site and it’s just that the people from the temple trust want to grab that land. There are only a few residents who are opposing it because of misconceptions and we are ready to address each issue. The plant is safe and will not cause any stink,” said Govind Sharma, president, Sector 26 RWA.

The Noida authority has already constructed 25 such bio-mechanisation plants across the city and is in the process of building 12 others to process biodegradable waste from nearby residential areas. The authority hopes to cover the whole city and in this case, Sector 26 would be serviced, officials said.

“We have assured the residents that the plant is safe and asked them to think about it. The work has anyway been stalled for three days due to the weekend lockdown. We will look into their request and try to eradicate misconceptions, but will also not build the plant by force,” said Indu Prakash, officer on special duty (health) Noida authority.