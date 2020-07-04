Noida Sector 29 society asks authorities to remove waste from patient’s home

Residents of Park View Society in sector-29 have called on the Noida authority to dispose off household waste from the apartment of a Covid-19 patient.

“Four days ago one member of our society tested positive. He was admitted to hospital for treatment. At least four members are yet to receive their test reports and so they are living in their house. Their waste has to be disposed off correctly so that no one is exposed,” said Col UB Singh, a retired army officer and president of the society’s residents’ association.

The Gautam Budh Nagar district development residents’ welfare association (DDRWA), an umbrella body of at least 100 RWAs of the city demanded that the authority handle such waste.

“We have appealed to all citizens that they should cooperate the authority’s health department in handling the hazardous waste that includes mask, gloves and waste from a patient’s house. The authority has decided to impose a fine of ₹5000 against those who fail to hand over hazardous waste,” said Sanjeev Kumar vice-president of DDRWA.

According to the Noida authority, it has laid down rules on collecting such waste.

“We have made sure that such waste should be collected as per laid down guidelines. The waste collection vehicle carries a separate yellow colour bag in which it contains the waste from the houses, where a positive case is confirmed,” said SC Mishra senior project engineer of the Noida authority heading the health department.

The authority said that there are at least 200 vehicles, which are engaged in the task of waste collection and each carry a yellow colour bag.

“We are treating this waste from positive patient’s house as hazardous waste and treat it accordingly. We hand it over to Synergy agency that handles medical waste. If sector 29 society has some issues then they can send a complaint at 9717080605 prompt action will be initiated,” said Mishra.