Noida: Sector 71/51 underpass to be ready by Dec this year

Noida: Sector 71/51 underpass to be ready by Dec this year

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 23:36 IST

By Vinod Rajput,

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 23:36 IST

By Vinod Rajput,

NOIDA: The six-lane underpass project at Sector 71/51, which will provide seamless ride to commuters travelling from Noida’s City Centre to Greater Noida West, is likely to be ready by December this year, officials of the Noida authority said on Monday.

In July this year, the authority had extended the deadline to March next year, as the work got disrupted due to the nationwide lockdown in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

The 750-metre-long underpass will benefit the newly developed group housing societies in Noida’s sectors 74, 75, 76, 77, 78, 79 as well as Greater Noida West.

“We have put the work on fast-track. About 82% work of this mega project has been completed and the remaining is scheduled to be completed by December-end,” said Rajeev Tyagi, chief engineer of Noida authority.



The authority had in July last year started the work on the underpass project at the city’s major traffic intersection that used to witness heavy congestion particularly during peak hours. The underpass will also benefit commuters travelling from Sector 62 towards Dadri Road.

“We have already opened the stretch from the road number six to Dadri Road above the underpass. We have used push box technique to build this underpass. Commuters will get immense benefit once this project will be ready and opened for use,” said Tyagi.

In February this year, the authority had started shifting the sewer line to make way for the construction of the underpass. However, the shifting work got delayed due to the pandemic.

“But now the delay due to Covid-19 pandemic has been covered, and the project will be completed by December end,” said Tyagi.

The underpass is being built on the Master Plan-III road. The authority has shifted the sewer line a little towards Sector 51 (Hoshiyarpur) and Sector 52. After the sewer line has been laid, traffic disruption has eased to some extent in the area, the officials said.

The Noida authority is racing against the time to finish ongoing infrastructure projects following the UP government directive that no project should miss the respective deadlines. The authority’s chief executive officer has directed the staff to expedite the work on several projects such as the 4.5-km Bhangel road being built above Dadri road, 5.5-km Chilla elevated road, sector 71/51 underpass, an alternative route to Dadri road, cleaning of vacant plots and other works.

