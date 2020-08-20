Noida sees heaviest rainfall of season; similar spell likely next week

Noida and its adjoining regions saw the heaviest rainfall of the season over the past 24 hours, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting a similar spell over the next five days.

Parts of both Noida and Ghaziabad will, however, continue to receive light rain showers over the next three days as well, weather analysts said.

According to IMD’s radar-based estimation, Noida received 133 millimetre (mm) and Ghaziabad 144 mm rainfall over the past 24 hours between Wednesday at 8.30am and Thursday at 8.30am, while Greater Noida saw 51.1 mm rainfall over the past 24 hours.

With unmanned weather monitoring stations in Ghaziabad and Noida defunct, rainfall is being measured using Doppler Weather Radar (DWR) that uses radar signals to analyse precipitation that covers a 250 km area around Delhi’s Lodhi garden.

“Favourable weather conditions have led to such heavy rains over Noida and Ghaziabad region, which have been the heaviest of the season. There were favourable conditions which included passage of low-pressure monsoon trough line from over Delhi-NCR, while at the same time there was also the convergence of south-west winds from the Arabian Sea and south-east and easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal. This is one of the most favourable meteorological reasons for the heavy rains. Now, the line of the trough is shifting slowly towards the north of Delhi but the region will see light rain showers in the region due to high moisture,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre, IMD.

The deluge of the past 24-hours helped cover 8% of the rainfalldeficit in the rain-deprived Gautam Budh Nagar district. According to IMD’sdata, up to Wednesday, the city had received an average of 26.2 mm rainfallagainst an expected 360.9 mm for the season. By Thursday this climbedto 34.2 mm against an expected 366.7 mm. However, the deficit is still 91%, despite the rainfall till Thursday.

Rainfall below 15mm is considered light, between 15 and 64.5 mm is moderate and above 64.5mm is heavy.

MORE SPELLS LIKELY NEXT WEEK

The weather department foresees a similar build up during the intertwining night of August 25 and 26, when a similar rain pattern is most likely to hit the region.

“More or less similar weather conditions like on Wednesday are likely to form around August 25 and 26. We are watching the movement of the monsoon trough closely and it seems that similar weather conditions favourable for moderate to heavy rains in the region will be formed,” added Srivastava.

On Thursday, the mercury stayed well under the season’s average recorded at 29 degrees Celsius, five notches below the season’s average, against 27.7 degrees a day earlier. The IMD predicts maximum temperature to rise further on Friday and likely to hover around 31-32 degrees Celsius. The humidity oscillated between 100 to 94%.