Sections
Home / Noida / Noida: Sewer line shifted to construct Sector 71 underpass

Noida: Sewer line shifted to construct Sector 71 underpass

The Noida authority on Wednesday said it is about to finish the job to shift a deep sewer line to make way for the construction of the Sector 71 underpass. The work to start the...

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 23:16 IST

By Vinod Rajput,

The Noida authority on Wednesday said it is about to finish the job to shift a deep sewer line to make way for the construction of the Sector 71 underpass. The work to start the sewer line was started in February but it got delayed due to the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic and the subsequent lockdown to curb its spread. Officials said the pandemic situation also affected work on the underpass structure.

“The work of shifting the sewer line is in its last leg. We will finish this job in a week’s time to expedite work on the underpass project. We aim to finish the underpass by March 2021,” said Mukesh Vaish, project engineer of the Noida authority. After the sewer line is laid, in a week’s time, traffic disruption will ease to some extent in the area, he said.

The underpass is being built on the Master Plan-III road stretch. The authority has shifted this major sewer line a little towards Sector 51 (Hoshiyarpur) and Sector 52. Officials said work has been expedited so as to keep it ready to handle the traffic problems caused by rains.

Once the underpass is ready, commuters travelling from Noida’s City Centre to Greater Noida west can enjoy a seamless ride by taking the underpass. Commuters travelling from Sector 62 towards Dadri Road will pass a signal-free stretch above the underpass.



The 750 meter-long, six-lane underpass will benefit the newly built group housing societies in sectors 74, 75, 76, 77, 78, 79 as well as Greater Noida West, popularly known as Noida Extension.

The project’s earlier deadline was December, 2020.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Weddings amid Covid-19 pandemic a risky affair?
Jul 15, 2020 23:50 IST
24 hours of twists and turns in Rajasthan political drama
Jul 15, 2020 23:48 IST
India’s population to peak in 2048
Jul 15, 2020 23:48 IST
DSGMC starts free ambulance service for Covid-19 patients
Jul 15, 2020 23:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.