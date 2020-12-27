Noida: Sharp drop in malaria, dengue cases

Noida: Gautam Budh Nagar has recorded a drastic drop in cases of dengue and malaria in the district this year as compared to the last year. According to health department officials, the district saw a total of 26 dengue cases this year against 42 last year, while the number of malaria cases dropped to 27 from 450 last year.

Crediting sanitisation drives conducted by various departments in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and parallel anti-larvae drive from July till October to contain the mosquito-borne diseases, the officials said that the cases were sporadic and not confined to a certain area of the district.

In 2018, GB Nagar had seen over 427 cases of malaria and 27 cases of dengue, the officials said.

“The good thing is that there were no mortality due to dengue or malaria this year or in the past two years. The cases were sporadic. However, there were places with high sensitivity that included Yamuna Khadar area, Jewar, and Dadri area around the NTPC plant. Cases were also reported from urban slums including those in sectors 5, 8, 9, Nithari where there were sites fit for mosquito breeding,” said Rajesh Sharma, district malaria officer, GB Nagar.

Sharma said that the malaria mosquito Anopheles breeds from July through October, and the one -- Aedes aegypti mosquito -- that causes dengue comes after August.

“The transmission period for dengue is from July onwards till November, while for malaria it is from August and the cases are reported till November first week. Both the mosquitoes breed in clean water and thus the department took help of NGOs to raise awareness to check any still water suitable for breeding,” said Sharma.