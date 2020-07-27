Noida: Since May, Covid deaths per month have increased but fatality rate has gone down

Gautam Budh nagar witnessed its first Covid positive case on March 8. Till April 30, the number of cases had multiplies to xx but there no deaths reported from the district.

The first patient succumbed to the virus on May 2, with more than 40 others dying due to the virus till date, when the number of cases stood at xx.

Figures now, however, show that the fatality rate among Covid patients, seen on a monthly basis, is on the decline.

Official figures show that the number of deaths had been on the rise every month from May. While as many as seven deaths were reported out of a total of 315 positive cases in May (2.22%), in June 15 more deaths were reported out of a tally of 1,851 positive cases (0.81%), while 18 more deaths were reported out of a total of 2,482 positive cases till July 26 (0.72%).

District chief medical officer, Dr Deepak Ohri, said that despite the increase in Covid-19 deaths every month, the fatality rate has gone down drastically, which was a good sign. “It clearly indicates that our sampling rate and recovery rate have been increasing day by day. In the past week, no fresh death was reported due to Covid-19 in the district. Not only that, Gautam Budh Nagar has the lowest mortality rate among all districts of the state,” he said.

According to district magistrate Suhas LY, all measures are being taken to increase surveillance and minimise the fatality rate. “Due to continuous efforts of our doctors and paramedics, the district has one of the lowest case fatality rates (CFR), of 0.8%, in the country. Only about 15% of active cases are there in the district, while around 85% of the total positive cases have recovered. We are trying to give the best possible drugs and treatment to all patients irrespective of their financial position,” he said.

“Plasma therapy has also been used successfully by GIMS and recently, a private plasma bank was set up in Noida, which will also provide free plasma to economically impoverished patients. We have sufficient physical infrastructure (such as beds) and human infrastructure (doctors and paramedics) to take care of our residents,” he added.

The DM further said that in July, the testing rate in the district was among the best in the country. “We are testing more than 3,000 samples per day, which translates to 1,500 per million per day. Previously, when the infection rate had gone up, we had reached a positivity rate of up to 15% or more. But now, due to extensive containment, testing and isolation, it has reduced to around 5%, which is a significant reduction,” he said.

Suhas also said that infection has been on a receding trend in the recent past. “On Friday, testing camps were held in sectors 41, 75, 93, 121 and 134, and a total of 677 antigen tests were conducted, of which there were no positive cases. This does not mean that the city is free from the pandemic. But it definitely indicates that we can control the infection’s curve and reduce the positivity rate, if we follow measures of containment and basic protocols properly,” the DM added.