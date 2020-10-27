Noida: Slight improvement in air quality

Favourable meteorological conditions on Tuesday improved the air quality of Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, however the air quality still hovered within the “very poor” category.

Greater Noida and Noida was the second and third most polluted cities in national capital region (NCR), following Bhiwadi in Rajasthan, on Tuesday. The condition may however, deteriorate over Wednesday and Thursday.

According to the India meteorological department (IMD), the wind speed increased from average 8 kmph on Monday to around 20 kmph on Tuesday leading to proper dispersion of pollutants. This is likely to significantly drop on Wednesday and Thursday.

“Wind speed was good on Tuesday as expected, so the dispersion of the pollutants leads to slight improvement in the air quality. We had recorded an average wind speed of 18 to 20 kmph today of westerly and north westerly directions. However, the wind speed will drop to 8-10 kmph on October 28 and 29,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre, IMD.

He added that good wind speed is expected between October 30 and November 1.

“We expect good wind speed by the month end, which will further help in dispersal of pollutants,” said Srivastava. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperatures for next three days are expected to hover around 32 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 13 degrees Celsius.

According to the data assessed by the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB), the air quality index (AQI) in Noida on Tuesday on a scale of 0 to 500 was 320 against 376 a day before. The AQI of Greater Noida was 332 against 384 a day earlier. The AQI of Ghaziabad was 306 against 365 a day earlier. The AQI between 300 to 399 is considered ‘very-poor’.

Meanwhile, the Knowledge Park-V area of Greater Noida showed marked improvement with an AQI of 316 against 435 (severe) a day earlier. While the second monitoring station of Greater Noida – Knowledge Park—saw an AQI of 327 against 349 a day earlier. The PM10 concetration of the Greater Noida area dropped from 602.66 microgrammes per cubic metres on Monday to 336.32 units on Tuesday. The standard limit of PM10, or larger suspended particles in air is 60 units.

The average PM2.5 of Noida dropped from 198.67 units a day earlier to 166.88 unit on Tuesday. The PM10 concentration of Noida also dropped from 414.52 units on Monday to 314.30 units. The PM2.5 values of Ghaziabad also improved from 204.18 units to 170.73 units, while the PM10 concentration improved from 361.70 units to 308.71 units.

“Met conditions have favoured the dispersion of pollutant in the region leading to improvement of air quality on Tuesday. Besides, we have also recommended the agencies concerned to intensify the water sprinkling in several areas with heavy construction activities. We also held a meeting with over 40 builders instructing them to take appropriate dust and emission control measures at their respective sites,” said Archna Dwivedi, regional officer, UPPCB, Greater Noida.