Noida: Three cops suspended for unauthorized investigation

Three police personnel deployed with the Surajpur police station have been suspended for allegedly travelling to another state for an investigation of a case pending since 2017...

Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 23:16 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Three police personnel deployed with the Surajpur police station have been suspended for allegedly travelling to another state for an investigation of a case pending since 2017 without any permission from the Gautam Budh Nagar police commissionerate.

The action was taken on Saturday against two sub-inspectors and a constable who had allegedly travelled to Chandigarh without prior permission, senior police officials said.

“The rules regarding inter-state investigations are very clear. The commissioner has to sign off on such requests and prior permissions are mandatory. They were suspended for not following the regulations and going to Chandigarh unauthorised,” said Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 2.

However, the Officials refused to divulge details of the case that was being investigated. A source said that the case was of cheating (section 420 of Indian Penal Code) by a developer under the Surajpur police jurisdiction. The suspended police personnel had first gone to Ghaziabad for a raid after which they travelled to Chandigarh to nab the suspect.



A senior police official also said that the issue came to light when information was shared with the Noida police commissionerate from Punjab but police officials refused to comment on whether a complaint was made against the Noida cops for any illegal action during the probe.

“Based on the preliminary findings, the three police personnel have been suspended while a departmental inquiry has also been initiated in the matter. We cannot share more details as the case is under investigation,” said the DCP.

Noida police had recently arrested three policemen from the Madhya Pradesh cyber cell for allegedly extorting money from a Noida-based suspect who was under investigation in a fraud case in exchange for letting him go scot-free.

