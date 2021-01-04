Noida to adopt Greater Noida’s model of e-files of every work

Sections
Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 23:32 IST

By HT Correspondent,

NOIDA: The Noida authority has decided to adopt Greater Noida’s model of preparing e-files of every work to maintain more transparency and accountability. The move will benefit the general public and reduce time spent on processing the files, said officials.

“The UP government has asked us to adopt the Greater Noida authority’s model of preparing the electronic file instead of manual files to process all kinds of work. We will soon start work on this to execute the same on the ground,” said a Noida authority official, not authorized to speak to media.

The move will benefit the thousands of allottees, who can get their work done online, the officials said.

“Once it is implemented, the authority will inform farmers and other allottees about a particular work on mobile numbers. The public handling will become more easier with the new system. However, the staff will have to be put under training for the new model,” said another authority official.

The Greater Noida authority had in April last year directed the staff to start preparing of electronic files instead of traditional paper files to process various routine or big budget projects, including land acquisition from farmers. The move was aimed at reducing public interaction during the Covid-19 pandemic. The Greater Noida authority had also started the process to acquire 1,400 acres of agricultural land via direct buying from farmers in order to ready industrial pockets to be allotted for manufacturing units through e-filing to be processed online.

“We had then directed all project engineers and other staff members to restart land acquisition via making e-files and following all standard operating procedures. In e-files, it takes less time in processing and carrying out work of all kinds,” said Narendra Bhooshan, chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority.

