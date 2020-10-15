Sections
Noida to buy land to develop a new Sector 145

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 22:56 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 22:56 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Noida authority on Thursday decided to buy farm land to develop sector 145, located along Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, as a residential sector.

The land was marked to be developed as a residential sector in 2013-’14. Farmers who gave their land for development would be compensated with residential plots.

The authority’s chief executive officer (CEO) Ritu Maheshwari had, in November 2019, directed the land department and other staff to develop this sector.

However, the development did not go forward as around 40% farmers had filed cases in the Allahabad high court. They sought higher compensation for their land. As a result the authority delayed the development of basic civic amenities such as roads, drains, parks, markets and green belt etc. The cases are still pending in the court.



Moreover, while the authority did allot plots to the farmers who sold their land to it, it failed to provide possession.

These plots are of size 80 square metres to 500 square metres and those, who got allotted plots in sector 145, are worried lot because their investment is stuck.

“The authority should not have allotted plots to farmers and others, who invested in buying the plots, if it had not land for the same. We are not sure if the authority will develop it now,” said Amit Chaudhary, a plot owner.

“We have directed the land department to buy the land directly from farmers and carry out the work,” said Maheshwari.

