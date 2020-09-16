Noida to revise its Master Plan, building by-laws; more area allowed for industrial units

The Noida authority on Wednesday started the process to make amendments in the Master Plan 2031 of the city and the Building By-laws 2010. It has invited objections and suggestions from residents before paving the way for the changes in the plan and the bylaws, which regulate structural development in the city.

According to rules, the authority has to seek objections or suggestions from the public before finalising any changes in the master plan or the building bylaws. Once the changes are made, industrial units in Noida, which was set up as an industrial town, will be able to build more floors in a building and cover more floor area with built-up structures, said officials.

“The move will enable people to utilise the maximum area of an industrial plot as owners will be able to expand structures vertically and at the same time, use more ground for coverage. The authority has a limited amount of land meant for industrial purposes at its disposal while the demand for it is high, increasing the floor area ratio will boost the industrial growth and fuel economic activity,” said Ishtiaq Ahmed, chief architect and town planner, of the Noida authority.

Floor area ratio (FAR) means the proportion obtained by dividing the total covered area (plinth area) on all floors by the area of the plot. The FAR of a plot dictates how many floors an owner can add (vertical expansion) and how much of the plot area can be covered with construction (horizontal expansion).

In the changes plan and bylaws, the authority has increased FAR for individual industrial plots and integrated industrial township plots which have an area of 1,800 square metres (sqm) or above, located on a road which is at least 24 metres-wide, to a maximum of 3.5.

According to officials, this was done so that owners of industrial units can build more floors and set up more industrial units on a single plot, unlike earlier when only one unit was allowed on a single industrial plot. Previously, the maximum FAR which was allowed was 1.5 for industrial plots, said officials.

The authority decided to make the changes in a follow up of directions of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, in a review meeting held on May 14 this year. During the meeting, the CM had directed to make more industrial land available in Noida where demand for industrial plots is on the rise, said officials. To make that happen, the authority, in its 199th board meeting held on August 18, had approved a proposal to make the changes.

If the changes are approved, then the new bylaws will be applicable to the industrial plots which are to be developed in sectors 156, 157, 158 and 159, among others, said officials.

For example, if a plot of 100 sqm has an FAR of 1.5 according to previous bylaws, the owner can now build 2.5 floors and develop 1,500 square feet area, if the FAR is 2.5 then four floors can cover 2,500 square feet area, and an FAR of 3.5 will enable the owner to build six floors and cover 3,500 square feet. However, an FAR of 3.5 can be allowed on plots with a size of 1,800 sqm or above, and also if the plot is located on a road which is 24 metres-wide or more to bear vehicular pressure, said officials.

“The changes will impact the new industrial sectors to be developed along the Noida Expressway, where land is being acquired,” said Sudhir Kumar, senior town planner of the authority.

The general public can give their objections in the next 15 days at the Sector 6 administrative building. Once the objections are submitted, the authority will work to resolve them and subsequently prepare a proposal to be sent to the state government for a final nod on the changes, said officials.

In the Master Plan 2031, a total area of about 2,806 hectares is planned to be developed as industrial. So far, only 1,500 hectares have been developed, said officials.

Officials said the authority is not sure how much land it will be able to acquire from farmers in the time to come.

According to Master Plan 2031, out of the total of 15,279.90 hectares on which Noida is developed, industrial area is 18.37%, residential area is 37.45 hectares and recreational (green) areas are 15.92 hectares. The remaining land is meant for commercial, institutional, water bodies and agricultural activities, as per the plan.

The revised master plan is expected to change the city’s skyline in sectors along the Noida Expressway, say stakeholders.

“As of now, the business sector is witnessing an all time low due to the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. But yes, the changes, enabling industrial units to go vertical, will impact the future of business positively. It will boost growth and fuel the economy in the future,” said Vipin Malhan, president of Noida entrepreneur association (NEA).

“Revising the Master Plan 2031 and Building Bylaws 2010 to increase FAR means increase in population density, which will over burden infrastructure such as roads, sewer networks and the drainage system, among others. If we do not make adequate provisions to accommodate the vehicular pressure, chaotic situations will be seen on Noida roads as road design hasn’t been changed. Also, an increase in FAR will require more housing facilities for industrial workers that we have not done. If the authority is to make changes in the master plan then it should look into these issues as well, else it will create a mess,” said Atul Gupta, president of Architects’ Association of Noida Zone.