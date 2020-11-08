Noida traffic police conduct study to fix three accident-prone spots

Noida: The Noida traffic police and transport department on Saturday conducted a study of three ‘black’ spots and noted some corrective measures for road safety. Officials visited the Mahamaya Flyway, Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) Flyway and Rajnigandha Chowk (Sector 16) on Saturday and found vehicles speeding at these spots, which leads to accidents.

Any stretch of about 500m, where either five crashes have taken place or ten fatalities took place in the past three years is considered a ‘black’ spot.

Prashant Tiwari, assistant regional transport officer (ARTO-Enforcement) of Gautam Budh Nagar, said that the traffic police and transport department had identified 35 ‘black’ spots in February 2019. Some of these include the DND Flyway near Sector 15-A loop, Rajnigandha Chowk, Mahamaya Flyway, zero point of Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, zero point of Yamuna Expressway, Gijhore intersection, Sector 137, NSEZ, Yamaha Chowk in Greater Noida, Jewar Toll Plaza, etc.

Ravindra Vashisht, traffic inspector Noida, said the traffic police on Saturday conducted a study of the DND Flyway loop. “We found that vehicles come from Delhi to Noida at high speed. There are three routes at the Flyway loop near Sector 15-A. The left lane leads to Film City road to Mayur Vihar; the middle lane leads to Rajnigandha Chowk and the right one leads to Rajnigandha underpass. Since the vehicles are in speed, the drivers sometimes confuse which lane to take and this leads to accidents. We have decided to place rumble stripes on the road to slow down speed and also place big signages for directions. We will also urge people to drive slower at the spot,” he said.

At Rajnigandha Chowk, the police said they will recommend to the Noida Authority to develop a foot over-bridge (FOB). “We will also deploy traffic officials at the Chowk to manage traffic,” Vashisht said. On the Mahamaya Flyway, a FOB has been developed recently to facilitate pedestrians.

“Earlier some luxury buses used to halt near Mahamaya Flyway which slowed down traffic. We have removed all such buses and made this a no-halt zone. We will continue this enforcement and traffic near Mahamaya Flyway will be smooth,” Vashisht said.

According to data from the district transport department, between March 1 and September 15 this year, the Gautam Budh Nagar district recorded 162 deaths in 317 accidents.

On Saturday, Noida traffic police and transport department conducted an enforcement drive and fined some vehicles which were found to be in violation of pollution norms. “We also seized three diesel vehicles which were older than ten years, as per National Green Tribunal guidelines,” Tiwari said.

The traffic police conducted an awareness programme for children in Saint Hood Convent School, Dadri and Mihir Bhoj PG College in Dadri. Around 75 students vowed to follow traffic rules and also made signatures. The traffic police also conducted a chaupal with transporters in Tilapta, Greater Noida and sensitised them to follow traffic rules.