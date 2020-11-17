Noida traffic police issue over 100 fines to violators at Jalvayu Vihar

Noida: The traffic police on Tuesday issued fines to 110 people outside Jalvayu Vihar, a residential society in Noida Sector 21, for violation of traffic rules. The traffic police, along with a traffic volunteer, conducted a special drive in the morning to make residents and visitors of the society follow the traffic rules.

Ashutosh Singh, traffic inspector, said that around 2,000 people live in the society. “We had received complaints that some residents ride motorcycles without helmet and drive car without seat belts. They also visit the local market outside the society and sometimes violate traffic rules. Besides, a number of people and delivery boys also visit the society every day. We conducted an enforcement drive from 10.30am-12.30pm at the society’s main gate and fined 110 violators,” he said.

The traffic police also inducted 80-year-old retired wing commander BS Bakshi as traffic volunteer on Tuesday. Bakshi joined the police in the enforcement drive outside his society. He was seen sensitising motorcycle users, who were riding without helmet, to follow the rules.

Bakshi said that it was a nice experiment. “We issued challans to several violators and also sensitized them. We will conduct an enforcement drive next week. I feel that to improve the traffic situation in the city, the traffic police and the Noida authority should make a better coordination, as road marking, traffic lights and U-turns, among others, are taken care of by the authority while the police are mainly involved in enforcement,” he said.

Later in the evening, the traffic police also conducted a similar enforcement drive in Noida Sector 25.

The traffic inspector said that last week the Noida police had conducted a study of three black spots at DND Flyway, Rajnigandha Chowk and Mahamaya Flyover and noted some corrective measures for road safety.

“There are 32 lanes on both sides of the DND Flyway. The vehicles used to cross the toll plaza in good speed which sometimes led to accidents. We conducted a study at the flyway and put some restrictions of traffic movement there. Now, only three lanes are open for four wheelers and two lanes for two-wheelers on one side of the carriageway. The restrictions automatically slow down traffic that helps prevent unwanted incident,” he said.

The police said that due to festivals the study of other black spots was put on hold. “We will again resume the study of rest of the black spots and take necessary corrections to make them accident-free spot,” Singh said.

The traffic police and the transport department had identified 35 black spots in February last year. Any stretch of about 500m, where either five crashes or 10 fatalities took place in the past three years, is considered a black spot. Some of these black spots include DND Flyway near Sector 15-A loop, Rajnigandha Chowk, Mahamaya Flyover, zero point of Noida-Greater Noida expressway, zero point of Yamuna Expressway, Gijhore intersection, Sector 137, NSEZ, Yamaha Chowk in Greater Noida, and Jewar Toll Plaza.

According to the data from the Gautam Budh Nagar transport department, between March 1 and September 15 this year, the Nagar district recorded 162 deaths in 317 accidents.