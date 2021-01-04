Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Noida / Noida traffic police issued 4.96 lakh fines last year, recovered ₹3.43 crore

Noida traffic police issued 4.96 lakh fines last year, recovered ₹3.43 crore

Noida: The Gautam Buddha Nagar traffic police issued almost five lakh fines last year worth almost ₹18 crore of which ₹3.43 crores have been deposited by violators. This is in...

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 00:07 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Noida: The Gautam Buddha Nagar traffic police issued almost five lakh fines last year worth almost ₹18 crore of which ₹3.43 crores have been deposited by violators. This is in contrast to the figures from 2019, during which the traffic police had issued almost double the number of fines – 9.07 lakh – while the amount they totalled was lesser – ₹11.04 crore – but revenue collection through the fines was more – ₹5.51 crore.

The reason behind the uneven figures, according to Noida traffic inspector Ashutosh Singh, is that last year the government had revised penalties for traffic violations, which is why the total compounding fee was higher in 2020 as compared to 2019’s figures.

The annual data provided by the district traffic department shows that at over 1.3 lakh, the number of people riding motorcycles without helmets tops the list, followed by 1.2 lakh unauthorised parking penalties, over 72,000 wrong side driving cases, 37,000 cases of driving without seatbelt, more than 22,000 fines for jumping traffic signals, over 16,000 pollution check violations and over 14,000 cases of driving without drivers’ license.

Ganesh Saha, deputy commissioner of police, traffic, Gutam Buddha Nagar, said: “Officials also issued fines for speeding, tripling on motorcycles, using phones while driving, black film (on car windows), rash driving, insurance, hooter/siren, and drunken driving.”



Singh said that the traffic police department issued fines throughout the year. “In January, the traffic police issued 55,424 fines for different violations. From February onwards, the number of fines decreased due to the outbreak of the coronavirus (Covid-19) disease. In February, March and April, we issued 27,245, 19,823, and 11,581 fines, respectively, as people had restricted their movements due to the pandemic and the ensuing lockdown,” he said.

However, from May onwards, vehicular movement increased and so did the penalties. In May, June and July, traffic officials issued 19,402, 56,434, and 60,180 fines, respectively, 48,488, 51,491 and 49,806 fines were issued in August, September and October, respectively. In November, 56,540 penalties were issued and in December, 39,663 penalties were issued.

Saha said that the traffic police department organises awareness programmes to sensitise people to follow traffic rules. “We have also started appointing traffic volunteers in different sectors and societies to ensure they help enforce traffic rules in their neighbourhood,” Saha said.

According to Singh, this year more CCTV cameras will be installed on Noida roads, which will facilitate automatic issuance of fines for speeding and other violations. “These cameras will be networked and connected to the traffic control and command centre in Sector 94. The violators will be issued fines. They can pay these off at the traffic police’s office, online or at the court,” he said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmers in Rewari break barricades; police use tear gas to stop them
by Leena Dhankhar
‘My supporters won’t let you become CM’: Alagiri warns sibling and DMK chief Stalin
by Divya Chandrababu
Ahead of talks with farmers, Tomar, Rajnath discuss strategy to end impasse
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Covaxin more likely to work against newer strains like UK variant: Vardhan
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar

latest news

Not many parents in Mumbai open to idea of restarting schools: Experts
by Ankita Bhatkhande
Launch Covid-19 vaccination drive only after concrete arrangements: Akhilesh Yadav to BJP
by HT Correspondent
Woman found dead in Mumbai building: Cops to probe attempt to rape angle
by Megha Sood and Manish Pathak
Shiv Sena denies show of strength outside ED office following notice to Varsha Raut
by Naresh Kamath
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.