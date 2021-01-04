Noida traffic police issued 4.96 lakh fines last year, recovered ₹3.43 crore

Noida: The Gautam Buddha Nagar traffic police issued almost five lakh fines last year worth almost ₹18 crore of which ₹3.43 crores have been deposited by violators. This is in contrast to the figures from 2019, during which the traffic police had issued almost double the number of fines – 9.07 lakh – while the amount they totalled was lesser – ₹11.04 crore – but revenue collection through the fines was more – ₹5.51 crore.

The reason behind the uneven figures, according to Noida traffic inspector Ashutosh Singh, is that last year the government had revised penalties for traffic violations, which is why the total compounding fee was higher in 2020 as compared to 2019’s figures.

The annual data provided by the district traffic department shows that at over 1.3 lakh, the number of people riding motorcycles without helmets tops the list, followed by 1.2 lakh unauthorised parking penalties, over 72,000 wrong side driving cases, 37,000 cases of driving without seatbelt, more than 22,000 fines for jumping traffic signals, over 16,000 pollution check violations and over 14,000 cases of driving without drivers’ license.

Ganesh Saha, deputy commissioner of police, traffic, Gutam Buddha Nagar, said: “Officials also issued fines for speeding, tripling on motorcycles, using phones while driving, black film (on car windows), rash driving, insurance, hooter/siren, and drunken driving.”

Singh said that the traffic police department issued fines throughout the year. “In January, the traffic police issued 55,424 fines for different violations. From February onwards, the number of fines decreased due to the outbreak of the coronavirus (Covid-19) disease. In February, March and April, we issued 27,245, 19,823, and 11,581 fines, respectively, as people had restricted their movements due to the pandemic and the ensuing lockdown,” he said.

However, from May onwards, vehicular movement increased and so did the penalties. In May, June and July, traffic officials issued 19,402, 56,434, and 60,180 fines, respectively, 48,488, 51,491 and 49,806 fines were issued in August, September and October, respectively. In November, 56,540 penalties were issued and in December, 39,663 penalties were issued.

Saha said that the traffic police department organises awareness programmes to sensitise people to follow traffic rules. “We have also started appointing traffic volunteers in different sectors and societies to ensure they help enforce traffic rules in their neighbourhood,” Saha said.

According to Singh, this year more CCTV cameras will be installed on Noida roads, which will facilitate automatic issuance of fines for speeding and other violations. “These cameras will be networked and connected to the traffic control and command centre in Sector 94. The violators will be issued fines. They can pay these off at the traffic police’s office, online or at the court,” he said.