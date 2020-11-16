Noida traffic police sensitize people to follow traffic rules on World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims

Noida:The traffic police on Sunday observed World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims and sensitized people to follow traffic rules.

During the event, the Noida traffic police also associated with 80-year-old former wing commander B S Bakshi to make him traffic volunteer in the city.

Ganesh Saha, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said that the programme was held in the GIP mall. “Road accident is a serious concern as its consequences affect not only the road users but also their family members. In accidents, people get injured and sometimes lose lives. The accidents have serious health and economic consequences. We sensitized the people to follow traffic rules and avoid speeding,” he said.

The participants also observed two-minute silence in the remembrance of accident victims who lost their lives.

Saha said that Bakshi has been engaged as a traffic volunteer. “This will inspire other people to follow traffic rules,” he said.

Bakshi, who also fought for India in the 1965 Indo-Pakistan war, had retired from Indian Air Force in 1992. He has been living in Jalvayu Vihar in Noida Sector 21 for the past 32 years. “I have been concerned over traffic issues in Noida. I always advise people to follow traffic rules, wear helmets and use seat belts. I have associated with Noida police as a traffic volunteer. I, along with the police personnel, will run enforcement drive and issue fines to the violators,” Bakshi told HT.

On November 1, Gautam Budh Nagar police had launched the road safety month aimed at raising awareness among the public about the traffic rules. The month-long programme aims to focus on five Es – education, enforcement, engineering, emergency and environment.

Rohit Baluja, director, Institute of Road Safety Education, on the launch of programme, said that most road accidents take place due to indiscipline by road users. “People violate traffic rules which lead to accidents. In 2019, a total of 1.54 lakh people had died in road accidents in India as per National Crime Records Bureau. Every year, around 23,000 people die and 28,000 are injured in road accidents in Uttar Pradesh only,” he said.

From March 1 to September 15 this year, GB Nagar recorded 162 deaths while 205 people were injured in 317 accidents.

Ashutosh Singh, traffic inspector, said that the traffic police have organised various programmes and awareness initiatives in November. “We have associated with an NGO for a free eye check-up camp for drivers of auto rickshaws, e-rickshaws and cabs next week. This is because a good eyesight is important for road users,” he said.